Cher Has A Gelato Brand Called Cherlato, And I’m Living For It
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
I was equally entertained and a little bit confused when I found out that Cher has her own gelato brand. Being the icon that she is, she named her line of tasty treats ‘Cherlato.’ I’m obsessed. Just *imagine* chowing down on a cup full of frozen goodness while “Believe” plays in the background! Here's everything to know about the new sweet treat!
According to an Instagram post from the sweet treat brand, Cherlato is “the culmination of a decades-long journey to find the freshest and most amazing ice-creams in the world.” Their profile bio also reads, “created by Giapo, curated by Cher.”
Cherlato reportedly came from years of the star scheming alongside the beloved New Zealand-based creamery, Giapo. Per the brand, “the pair brainstormed, taste-tested, experimented and eventually conceived Cherlato – the boldest and coldest gelato creations LA has ever had.”
Where To Find Cherlato
So yes – quite sadly – if you don’t live in Los Angeles, you’re bound to miss out on Cherlato. The dessert is served straight from a traveling food truck that’s making pit stops around the city. If you are in the area, lucky you! Here’s where and when you can catch the Cherlato gelato truck next:
- 10/13: 2-8pm – Barnes & Noble, 12136 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA
- 10/14: 2-9pm – Yes Baby! Vintage, 3420 W Magnolia Blvd, Burbank, CA
- 10/15: 12-7pm – La La Land Kind Cafe, 1426 Montana Ave #1, Santa Monica, CA
The Cherlato Menu
The Cherlato menu is stacked with so many mouth-watering flavors. First up is Chocolate XO Cher!, a 72% onyx dark chocolate base with cocoa nibs and freeze-dried raspberries. Then there’s Breakfast At Cher’s Coffee & Donuts, which, of course, is a coffee-based flavor. Stracciatella Giapo’s Way is a Mexican vanilla gelato that’s intertwined with layers of dark chocolate. Cher’s Mom’s Cheesecake is fourth on the menu, boasting bold strawberry cheesecake tastes. Next up is Pistachio and Orange Cake, which combines the two for an ultra-cakey scoop. Finally, there's a vegan flavor called Venice Vibes that’s a blend of mango, Tajin, and chamoy. I’ll take a scoop of every flavor, please.
Lead image via Cherlato
