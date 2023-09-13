This Decadent Chocolate Martini Recipe Makes Cozy Nights Even Cozier
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
The grind may never stop, but at least you can take a moment for yourself to slow things down a bit. Perhaps your midweek mental break involves running a piping-hot bath, making a homemade dinner, or queuing up a cozy movie marathon – all good things, I suppose, but to me, the utmost form of escapism comes in the shape of a little treat – a chocolate little treat.
This chocolate martini recipe is a luscious and luxurious way to lean into the flavors you love the most. Baileys newly-launched Chocolate Liqueur combines exceptionally well with your vodka of choice, simple syrup, and a shot of strong espresso to emulate a caffè mocha – except this time, it’s even more chocolatey and rich – plus, it hosts a nice boozy kick for relaxing.
Shake this chocolate martini recipe up once the sun goes down for completing an ideal wind-down routine. The cocktail is *also* a great option for serving as dessert after a dinner party. After every sip, you and your guests won’t be able to get enough!
How To Make A Chocolate Martini
There’s never been an easier chocolate martini recipe than this one. It only takes four ingredients and a generous shake over ice before it’s ready for pouring. You can enjoy it as-is, or optionally garnish using cinnamon, coffee beans, or vanilla-flavored cold foam if you’re feelin’ fancy. Here’s what you’ll need:
- 1.5 oz Baileys Chocolate Liqueur
- 0.75 oz Vodka
- 1 oz Fresh Espresso
- 0.25 oz Simple Syrup
Method:
- Add all the chocolate martini ingredients to a cocktail shaker over ice.
- Shake together, and finely strain the contents into a coupe or martini glass.
- From there, add your garnish of choice, and indulge in chocolate-covered goodness.
Baileys Chocolate Liqueur
This liqueur gets its magic from the real Belgian chocolate that's infused into the spirit's recipe. It's perfect for making the chocolate martini recipe, but can also be added to dessert shots or hot chocolates to provide a boozy boost. A 750ml bottle retails for about $26 and contains 15.7% alc/vol. Drink responsibly.
Looking for more cocktail recipes? Sign up for our newsletter for something new to make every week.
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.Recipe and images via Baileys.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.