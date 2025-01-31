Chris Evans Finally Gave Us The 'Avengers 5' Update We've Been Waiting For

The MCU isn't done with the Multiverse just yet. After Kevin Feige announced Robert Downey Jr. would star as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday at San Diego Comic Con, it looked like we'd see another OG Avenger in the movie: Chris Evans. Fans wondered whether he'd star as Steve Rogers/Captain America or Johnny Storm like he did in Deadpool & Wolverine (Or Heaven forbid, another Doctor Doom), but Chris himself just set the record straight, and it looks like the answer is none of the above.

Here's everything we know about Chris Evans' future in the MCU & in Avengers: Doomsday, coming May 1, 2026.

Chris Evans won't return as Captain America in 'Avengers: Doomsday.' Despite the fact Deadline reported Chris Evans would step back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe on December 9, Chris promises the reports are "not true," via People. While rumors of his return "happen every couple years," Chris says he's "just stopped responding to it." "Yeah, no — happily retired!" he adds. Deadline's sources also said Anthony Mackie will return as Sam Wilson's version of Captain America, which had me wondering whether we'll see another Cap vs. Cap battle like we saw in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. After Andrew Garfield straight-up lied to the entire world about not being involved in Spider-Man: No Way Home, before appearing in the movie and literally saving the day, it's hard not to hope Chris is keeping his return a secret too. But we'll have to wait until 2026 to find out. We'll reportedly also see the Fantastic Four (Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, and Joseph Quinn), and I'm hoping for confirmation we'll be reunited with Tom Holland's Peter Parker, Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan, and Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop. Avengers: Doomsday is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, so I'm sure it'll have the same magic of the old school Marvel movies we know and love!

Marvel Studios Some fans were not happy when Endgame ended with Steve Rogers returning the Infinity Stones to their respective timelines and staying in the 1940s to begin a life with Peggy (basically opening up a brand new timeline). His entire arc since Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011 had been about his relationship with Bucky Barnes, and fighting to help a Hydra-brainwashed Bucky return to his true self. Ditching his newfound family for Peggy simply feels like a character regression. But if Steve did make a cameo in the MCU again (or even if the exposition gave us new info), Doomsday could be a step in fixing that. "I need Steve and Bucky together again," one Instagram user says. Another points out that Chris' involvement could be "a flashback to get people excited, but I hope it’s Captain Hydra. Give me Bucky fighting Captain Hydra!" Bucky vs. Evil Steve and Peter Parker vs. Doctor Doom would be the craziest plot twist of the century (especially if Doom is really an evil Tony Stark variant)!

Here's what Chris Evans has said about returning to Marvel. Chris Evans has been vocal in the past about needing a really good reason to return to the MCU, which means Avengers: Doomsday must be one heck of a script! "I would never say never, but I'm very protective of it," Chris said on an episode of the The View in 2023 (via Boston.com). "It's a very precious role to me, so it would have to be just right." Well call me Goldilocks because the cast and crew on Doomsday (and the story, of course) must have been perfect! Stay tuned for the latest news on Chris Evans and the future of the MCU!

Would you want to see Chris Evans (and Steve Rogers) return to the MCU? In addition to Avengers: Doomsday, read up on the 5 New Marvel Movies Worth Watching!

This post has been updated.