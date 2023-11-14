Here's How To Make Easy Pecan Pie Bars For The Most Epic Thanksgiving Dessert
In all honestly, all I look forward to at Thanksgiving (other than my fam) is the pie. There's pumpkin pie. Apple pie. Chocolate pie. Sweet potato pie. But more than any other Thanksgiving dessert, pecan piejust gets me. I'm salivating as I'm thinking about it!
Anywho... making an entire pecan pie can become a whole ordeal very quickly. That's where these delicious pecan pie bars from Chahinez with Lifestyle of a Foodiestep in. They're simple to make, plus provide the ideal eating experience – pecan pie bars easily qualify under finger foods, and they are downright addictive.
Let's get into the recipe!
Ingredients For Easy Pecan Pie Bars
For the shortbread crust:
- ½ cup butter
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoon cornstarch
For the pecan pie filling:
- 2 eggs
- ¾ cup brown sugar
- ½ cup light corn syrup
- ¼ cup heavy cream
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon cornstarch
- 1 & ½ cup pecans chopped
How To Make Easy Pecan Pie Bars
- Preheat the oven to 325 F, then line an 8x8 pan with parchment paper and set aside.
- In a large bowl, add in the flour, salt, cornstarch, and mix. Add in the cold butter and work it into the dough with your hand or a pastry cutter until cookie dough forms. Press it onto the prepared baking pan and bake for 20 minutes.
- In a separate large bowl, mix the eggs, brown sugar, light corn syrup, heavy cream, salt, vanilla extract, and cornstarch until combined. Stir in the pecan pieces.
- Once the crust is done baking, pour the pecan pie filling on top of the crust and bake for 30-35 minutes. The edges will brown a little, and the center will be barely jiggly.
- Remove from the oven, and let cool completely before transferring to chill in the fridge for at least 30 minutes. Slice the bars and serve.
Recipe + photography by Lifestyle of a Foodie.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.