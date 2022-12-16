How To Store Christmas Decorations So They Don't Break
Decor can make anything feel fun and seasonal, and we'll decorate for any and every occasion. The hardest part is definitely taking everything down and figuring out where to store it, especially when it comes to Christmas decorations. The decorations that you put up can often be special to you, whether they're family heirlooms or souvenirs from a special trip. That means you need to figure out how to organize them so that nothing happens to them the rest of the year!
Bins and tubs are definitely a must-have for keeping all your decor from breaking, but it's time to think outside the box for the pieces that go inside the box. Here are our best tips for how to store Christmas decorations, lights, and ornaments to keep everything in one piece until next December (or November ;)).
How To Store Christmas Lights
Lights are one Christmas decoration that can become a pain very easily. You can wrap them up and put them back in their original box, but you can also grab some organizers to make sure your lights don't get all tangled together. Organizers that can be inserted into bins make things extra easy, and we're also a big fan of cord reels that wrap up your Christmas lights like a water hose. However you choose to organize your lights, it'll definitely make decorating the tree next year way easier.
How To Store Your Christmas Tree
There are a few different ways you can store your faux tree after the new year. The first step is to make sure all your lights and ornaments have been removed so that you don't break them *and* you don't have anything taking up space inside your tree storage. If you're breaking your tree down, duct tape the branches for each layer together so that next year, you know the branches in each cluster you grab go together.
If you have the space to store your tree in one piece, grab a storage bag to keep everything in one place. Fold the branches up to maximize space. Another easy method that uses tools you already have in your kitchen is to use saran wrap to wrap the branches. It keeps everything together and ensures the tree takes up less space at the same time.
How To Store Christmas Ornaments
This hack keeps your ornaments protected and organized at the same time with a foam mat. You can use an egg crate foam mat or another foam mattress topper. In addition to the foam, keep your ornaments from touching one another by adding organizers or dividersto separate them.
Egg Crate Foam
How To Store Christmas Decorations
Lay out your decor and organize it by type before you pack it up so that you make sure you have everything. A lot of holiday decor, like figurines or stocking hooks, can't change their shape, but for blankets, stockings, and even pillows, grab vacuum bags to maximize space in your bins.
One detail that will make your life so much easier next year is to make sure that you label all of your decor bins. You don't want to have to dig through each tub to figure out what's inside! If you have multiple garlands that you need to store, cut up squares of cardboard and wrap the garland before storing it in your tub. If you've recently moved or you still have all your boxes from ordering presents to the house, reuse those!
When you're disposing of a real tree, wrap a bedsheet around the tree and carry it out that way to minimize the amount of pine needles that fall on the floor.
Post Tree Cleanup
It's actually fairly simple to clean up after you take your tree down if you have the right tools. Sweep or vacuum up your pine needles (or do a combo of both). If your floor is tile, you can mop the surface for good measure, but if you display your tree on carpet, check to see if you need to use any carpet cleaner before you replace your furniture.
Cleaning up after a flocked tree is a similar process to a regular tree... you just clean up the powder as well as the needles. But a vacuum works great here too.
ionvac HandVac
