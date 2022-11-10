This Easy-To-Make Hanger Hack Is A Small Closet Game Changer
If you’re an urbanite, especially in a city with notoriously small apartments, chances are you have a big wardrobe and a *very* small closet. The struggle is real. Well, we small-space-dwellers have to stick together, which is why we’re bringing you this genius chain hack to maximize that precious real estate. Thanks to this hanger hack, a too-small closet doesn’t have to mean downsizing your killer wardrobe. Read on and thank us later :)
Materials + Tools:
- Chain (about 1 foot)
- S-hook
- Spray paint
Instructions:
- Spray paint your chain and S-hook, then let dry.
- Hang the chain on the small end of the S-hook, then hook the large end of the S-hook onto your closet rod.
- Place hangers into every other chain link. That’s it!
Obviously, the spray paint is optional. But why not glam it up a bit? Spray paint your chain and S-hook, then let dry. We recommend you do this step outside, unless you have indoor-friendly spray paint.
Hang the chain on the small end of the S-hook, then hook the large end of the S-hook onto your closet rod.
Place hangers into every other chain link. Ta-da!
Will you be trying this DIY? If so, we want to see the results! Tag us on Instagram so we can take a look.
DIY Production and Styling: Madeline Bachelder
Photography: Kurt Andre
This post has been updated.
