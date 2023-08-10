Would You Try The Viral Avocado Toast Chocolate Bar From Compartés?
Y’all. This luxury chocolate brand is insane. From rainbow-clad truffles that look like they belong in a museum to bars that promise the nostalgic flavors of cereal milk, the latest confectionary innovation from LA-based chocolatier, Compartés, is a viral white chocolate bar inspired by none other than avocado toast. The fun-loving foodies flocked to this Avocado Toast Bar back in 2018, ultimately selling it out with a waitlist of over 1,000 people. Its highly-anticipated 2023 return celebrated National Avocado Day on July 31, and though it’s been completely scooped up since then (*sobs*), I was one of the lucky ones to receive a sample for taste testing.
I didn’t ever expect the Avocado Toast Bar to actually taste like avocado toast, and Compartés never promised that either. Their mission is *all* about creating chocolate magic, and I got an extremely pure taste of that upon biting into the avo-based bar.
Described on the packaging as a “creamy avocado chocolate with crispy crunchy homemade toast,” each succulent bite was equal parts rich and textured, thanks to the toasty bits. I'm obsessed!
Although made primarily with avocado, its flavor notes went mostly undetected during my time of indulgence – but it was still delicious AF. The white chocolate came bursting through with every single mouthful without being extremely overwhelming. I can't help but picturing myself using this bar for white chocolate chip cookies! 🤤
Image via Wonderful Pistachios for Brit + Co.
Apparently, the culinary world is no stranger to avocado desserts (see our pistachio chocolate pudding, mint chip avocado ice cream, and avocado bars), and the green fruit is a big helper in making sweets that much creamier. After trying this avocado toast bar, I see it now! It’s going to be astronomically hard not to eat this whole bar in one sitting.
Would you try the avocado toast chocolate bar?
Images via Compartés
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.