When I head to my favorite bar, I am not afraid to go all out with the snacks. Tater tots, French fries, cheese boards — if it's any combo of rich, salty, and carby I'm there. However Yara Shahidiis changing my GNO game forever with her new movie, Sitting In Bars With Cake. Because, like the title suggests, she is *literally* bringing full cakes into bars.
Not only does the film feature this tasty plot point, but it's also an unexpectedly moving look at friendship, confidence, and the resilience of women. Basically, you'll want to add this to your fall movie watchlist ASAP. Before you start changing your happy hour plans, here's everything you need to know about Sitting In Bars With Cake.
What is Sitting In Bars With Cake?
Yara Shahidi stars as Jane, a talented baker who's trying to figure out her '20s alongside her best friend Corinne (Odessa A’zion). Corinne convinces Jane to spend the next year baking cakes and bringing them to bars to meet new friends. But when Corinne is diagnosed with a life-changing disease, their year of cake becomes a year of finding joy in the hardest of times.
Where can I watch Sitting In Bars With Cake?
Sitting In Bars With Cake is coming to Prime Video on September 8 (the same we're getting Olivia Rodrigo's new album GUTS!). It has a runtime of just under two hours.
Who's in the movie?
Yara Shahidi and Odessa A’zion are joined by Martha Kelly, Ron Livingston, and Bette Midler. Yara is also executive producing with Janet Knutsen and Teri Simpson. Audrey Shulman wrote both the script and the book it's based on, and Trish Sie is directing.
Is Sitting In Bars With Cake based on a true story?
Yes, Sitting In Bars With Cake is based on a true story, and is inspired by the book of the same name. In an interview with People, Trish Sie talked about working with author Audrey Shulman (who has a similar story to Jane's) on the movie.
"[Audrey's] best friend through this whole thing — who kind of masterminded and believed in this whole project — also had this incredible diagnosis in the middle," Trish says in the interview. "She insisted that they keep going, and Audrey herself had to step up and really become a whole different version of herself essentially."
We love any story with a strong female friendship at the center, and we can't wait to see this one come to life.
