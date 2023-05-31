We Found 56 Concert-Ready Looks For Taylor Swift's Eras Tour At Anthropologie + Free People
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is in full swing, and odds are you’re feeling a multitude of emotions, including (but not limited to): excitement over the possibility of last minute tickets, anticipation for the surprise songsyou may see live (or, at least on TikTok), jealousy over the celebs who got to see the show (looking at you, Selena!), and pure joy over all the TS11 theories.
But the most important question of all — for those lucky enough to score tour tickets — what will you wear?! After going through the all-too-familiar struggle of trying on everything we own, and then relentlessly scouring the internet for something cool, on theme, and yet still unique — and we realized that Anthropologie and Free People have SO many Taylor-coded looks. We decided to pay it forward and put together the *ultimate* shopping guide to help you stand out from the crowd. Here are the best outfit ideas for the Eras Tour — based on the most iconic moments of Taylor’s career — curated for Swifties, by Swifties.
Debut Era
100 Degree Mini Dress ($78)
Our girl burst onto the scene back in '06 with a flurry of hits and sweet summer dresses. Channel the blue in her self-titled debut cover with this pick!
BTB Paris Ruffle Dress ($398)
Taylor may write a mean breakup song, but she's a romantic at heart. These tiered ruffles are equal parts fun and flirty.
Santa Luz Maxi ($98)
When you think Tim McGraw, we hope you think happiness and this long green dress.
FP One Milani Maxi Dress ($300)
Our song is the slammin' screen door, sneakin' out late, tappin' "add to cart."
PQ Oro Kristine V-Neck Tiered Dress ($174)
We can totally see teenage Taylor singing love songs, barefoot in an open field while wearing this dress. (What? We have vivid imaginations!)
Fearless Era
For Love & Lemons Candice Mini Dress ($289)
Taylor's Fearless era was one of excitement, change...and a lot of sparkles. Lean into the metallics with this sweet summer mini.
Ollari Mara Mini Dress ($250)
This outfit is incredible Taylor. It's a little country, a little glam, and a very Fearless Era fit.
Dress The Population V-Neck Sequin Dress ($218)
When you put on a classic, sequined look like this one from Dress The Population, you may feel the urge to grab a guitar and sing "You Belong With Me."
Swingin' It Romper ($148)
Something about this dress makes me wanna grab a curling wand and give myself Taylor's classic, tiny ringlets.
Bronx and Banco Barbie Blanc Fringe V-Neck Mini Dress ($525, was $750)
"'You belong with me,' -Taylor Swift" -me, to this dress
Ieena for Mac Duggal Sequined V-Neck Mini Dress ($358)
The scalloped detailing on this gold, sequined dress is everything. Definitely Baby Taylor approved!
Stella Nova Becca Tiered Dress ($359)
Is it just me, or do you hear, "We were both young when I first saw you," playing softly in the distance?
Speak Now Era
Mac Duggal Ruffled A-Line Flutter-Sleeve Mini Dress ($598)
Wanna get all the "Enchanted" ballgown vibes without dealing the a full ballgown skirt? This Mac Duggal dress is the perfect pick!
Mars Mini Dress ($325)
This 😭 night 😭 is 😭 sparkling 😭 (especially when you're in this Speak Now-esque dress)!
Osiris Mini Dress ($300)
As if this gorgeous pink-purple hue isn't exciting enough, the asymmetric hemline adds an unexpected twist.
Dagget Western Boots ($270)
Taylor: The Early Years would be incomplete without a set of cowboy boots. Put a modern spin on it with a metallic in your favorite shade.
Morning Glory Slip ($168)
This is the grown up version of those mini slips we were all too young to be buying from Victoria's Secret back in middle school (but still bought anyway). TBH, it still hits.
Peixoto Logan Puff-Sleeve Dress ($138)
Puff sleeves = princess vibes. Slip this on for your shot at (American) royalty.
Delfi Collective Asymmetrical Fringe Dress ($250, was $475)
You'll be spinning like a girl in a brand-new dress as soon as you put this fringe midi on.
Red Era
Eye-Catching Mini ($78)
What's in a name, really? In this case, a prediction: you will in fact catch everyone's eye while wearing this mini.
Hutch V-Neck Ruffle-Sleeve Romper ($160)
Rompers are the perfect outfit for all your summer activities. Wear this gingham style to the concert, as well as all the picnics, barbecues, and outdoor photos opps that come your way this season.
1989 Era
Saylor Margarette Set ($297)
A matching set as special as this will help you shake off pretty much anything that comes your way.
Saylor Easter Dress ($297)
The best kind of white dress is one that glitters and is also kind of purple. IYKYK.
Elliatt Hens Dress ($300)
This sequin dress is giving 10th grade homecoming in all the best ways.
Retrofete Heather Allover Faux-Pearl and Crystal Mini Dress ($1,295)
Why limit yourself to a pearl necklace when you can have an all-out pearl ensemble? This Retrofete fit is basically Taylor's two-piece, white 1989 tour look in one dress.
Reputation Era
Remi Mini Dress ($329)
Remember when Taylor went dark? Reputation is the era we love to hate (but all just actually secretly love).
Dress The Population One-Shoulder Cutout Dress ($248)
Taylor's mainstay during this time may have been black, but other colors still made the occasional appearance. We love a dark metallic with a cutout for added edge.
Elliatt Audrina Dress ($600)
Sub in pearls instead of the classic studs for a glam goth 'fit.
Blooms At Night Dress ($248)
With a mix of lace, leather, and sequins, this ultra-dark dress has a surprising amount of dimension.
Marin Talia Set ($126)
Bring your biker chick dreams to live with this leatherette set. It's got "Look What You Made Me Do" written all over it.
Lover Era
By Anthropologie Tulle Ruffle Halter Tunic ($130)
Wear this tulle halter dress to the Eras Tour, and then wear it to the Malibu Barbie Cafe. Win-win!
Ranna Gill Embroidered Jumpsuit ($188)
Maybe you're not a dress girl, or maybe you just prefer to have some semblance of pants while jumping up and down in a concert venue for 6+ hours. Either way, we support you - and we also want you to know that you don't have to settle for jeans. This floral embroidered jumpsuit is the perfect way to capture the energy of the era while staying cool & covered in all the right places.
Maeve 3-D Butterfly Crewneck Dress ($230)
We'll take your 3-D flowers, and we'll raise you a couple dozen butterflies. Honestly, is there anything sweeter than this mini?
Katie Mini Dress ($249)
We love the triple strap and corset detail on this floaty lace mini.
Theo Summer Puff Mini Dress ($148)
If you're a former ballerina or just always dreamt of being one, this is the perfect opportunity to whip out the tulle.
FP x EastNWestLabel Sheer Sequin Shirt ($168) + Sheer Sequin Boxers ($128)
Fact: You can never have too many sequins. So pick a color you love, and lean ALL the way in with this "ME!" inspired look.
Baobab Mar Dress ($205)
Our favorite under-the-radar brand is doing concert looks just right. Bonus: If it gets cold at night, drape the scarf around your shoulders for some extra warmth.
Hutch Strapless Corsage Romper ($188)
Sing, dance, and twirl the night away in this metallic romper.
Mac Duggal Rainbow Sequined Mini Dress ($598)
Why choose shade of sequins, when you can wear them all?
Folklore Era
By Anthropologie Off-The-Shoulder Peasant Dress ($180)
Glide into the beautiful depths of Taylor's imagination in this willowy white dress.
Oui Oui Ruffle Lace Slip ($168)
Does the perfect concert *and* tea party dress exist? Yes, and we've found it in this French-inspired lace midi.
Ciao Lucia Tutti Dress ($395)
We love a white dress, without the threat of sweating through it. This one is moderately fitted yet airy enough to keep you looking and feeling fresh all evening long.
Evermore Era
Mac Duggal Floral V-Neck Gown ($798)
Lean into your gardencore daydreams and star in your own "Ivy" music video in this dress, since Taylor has yet to bless us with her own.
Reformation Butterfly Dress ($298)
Keep it sweet and simple with a monochrome botanical print. The off-the-shoulder sleeves give this dress some added movement.
Spell Lady Untamed Gown ($289)
This flowing V-neck gown is gardencore at it's finest. Complete the aesthetic with a basket bag and woven flats.
For Love & Lemons Luna Maxi Dress ($378)
Everyone's favorite brand does nighttime florals just right - and we're not the least bit surprised.
Rumer Tropez Mini Dress ($299)
You can't go wrong with a square neck silhouette! As a bonus, this ultra-flattering hue can also be worn all through fall.
For Love & Lemons Prato Mini Dress ($319)
Behold, the look that launched a thousand 3-D flowers —Taylor's 2021 Grammy Awards dress. Embrace all the cottagecore vibes with this off-the-shoulder dress featuring puff sleeves and corset detail.
Helsi Structured 3D Floral-Embellished Mini Dress ($535)
If multicolor isn't your vibe, choose something monochromatic like this Barbie pink take on the style.
Midnights Era
Free People Into The Night Mini Slip ($118)
Ever want to give a little sparkle, but still maintain some mystery? We know the feeling, which is why we love this Midnights-worthy dress.
FP x EastNWestLabel Quinn Bandeau ($90) + Mirror Sequin Sheer Pants ($168)
It is summer, after all, so stay cool in this sparkling barely-there set.
Mac Duggal Remington Embellished Fringe Dress ($598)
It's giving... glittering, midnight rain. You'll definitely be making your own name in this dress.
Le Superbe Night Shifter Sequin Dress ($525)
We love a floral dress, especially with an unexpected twist. The added sequins make this one a certified hit.
Shooting Star T-Shirt Mini Dress ($168)
Velvet stars and roses collide to bring us the perfect batwing mini dress.
Audette Sheer Slim Mini Dress ($278)
It's all sparkles and shine with this 70s bell sleeve mini. This dress may seem similar to her Fearless era at first glance, but it's absolutely giving Taylor's 2022 Toronto Film Festival look. We love how the open back adds maturity and makes it a great sleeved summer option.
