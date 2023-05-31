10 Concert Beauty And Makeup Essentials You Can Reuse All Summer
This summer is full of amazing concerts for every kind of music lover. Taylor Swift, Noah Kahan, Beyoncé—you name an artist, we'll give you a show! Now that the world is opening back up after the last few years, there are endless tours and museum exhibits — and new music videos to tide you over while you wait for your date.
Once you've got your concert outfit all picked out, the next step is figuring out your beauty look. Think of your hair + makeup + nails like the frosting on a cake, or the cherry on top of your sweet-as-sugar 'fit. They'll add the perfect amount of detail and color to round out your look. Whether you're into glitter or bold neons (or both), we've got your covered with these transfer-proof and sweat-proof essentials that really work!
blinger® kids Glam Collection Starter Kit ($50)
Take a trip back to y2k thanks to these hair jewels! I am *obsessed.* They're seriously such a fun way to add sparkle to your concert look, and even if the official name mentions "kids," they work for all ages. I added circular and star-shaped jewels to my hair for some variety.
♻️ Reuse It: Add gems to your hair for a girls' night out, for a bachelorette party, or just for fun!
Colourpop Lav_ish Pressed Powder Palette ($14)
Opt for a colorful shadow palette to make sure that your makeup is eye-catching. I went with this lilac palette to match my outfit but there are plenty of other colors to choose from.
♻️ Reuse It: Colorful eye makeup will be all the rage this summer, so you can definitely reuse this palette for date nights, events, and parties.
Eva Nyc Kweeen Silver Glitter Spray ($13)
I am all about glitter this summer, and this spray will be in my frequent rotation. It adds just the right amount of shimmer and looks amazing when the light catches it. Although just a head's up: the finished product feels like hairspray so your hair might be sticky!
♻️ Reuse It: Add a little bit of glitter to your hair for parties and brunch, or just for a confidence boost on a regular workday.
Maybelline Lasting Fix Makeup Setting Spray ($10)
This setting spray lasted me all afternoon and all night (for real — I left at 2 pm and got home at 2:30 am). It kept all my makeup looking brand new and I didn't have to worry about any shine or reapplying anything throughout the concert.
♻️ Reuse It: You can use setting spray for any and every occasion!
lottie london Metallic Freckle Tint ($8)
You've never used freckle tint like this before! Since this pick is metallic instead of brown, you'll look like you have a dusting of stars across your nose.
♻️ Reuse It: Freckle tint is so low-key that it's easy to reuse for cookouts, brunches, and other concerts. You can do it on your cheekbones overtop of highlighter as well!
Rare Beauty Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight ($25)
HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA Atomic Shake Long Lasting Liquid Lipstick ($26)
When you're snacking on concert snacks and singing your heart out, you don't want to worry about your lipstick. This liquid one from Lady Gaga's Haus Labs went viral for its non-transfer formula, although reviews also mention that miracle formula means it's difficult to remove.
♻️ Reuse It: Transfer-proof makeup is great for cookouts or picnics...or date night 👀.
Rhinestone Jewel Pickup Tool ($12, was $14)
If you want your makeup to match the jewels in your hair, add some gems around your eyes. You can use lash glue to ensure they'll stay on throughout the night.
♻️ Reuse It: Rhinestones are *the* party accessory of 2023 so don't be afraid to go all out for your next shindig.
Manicurist Green Flash™ LED Nail Polish in Ultramarine ($19)
A gel polish is a great option for your concert manicure, and choosing a shape, length, and color are definitely the most fun parts. I love the boldness of an electric blue, but pastels and glitter shades work too.
♻️ Reuse It: We wear gel polish all the time, and it's great for any season. The only thing you really need to think about is which color you want next!
Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil ($25)
Whether you're layering it with your eyeshadow or on its own, you can never go wrong with a bright eyeliner. It also makes a statement when you wear it on the day-to-day!
♻️ Reuse It: On a casual day, pair with barely-there makeup, a tee, and jeans for maximum impact.
