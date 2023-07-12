22 Of The Best High-Waisted Denim Shorts For Summertime
Stylishly step your way through summer with confidence, sporting one of the season’s hottest trends: high-waisted denim shorts. Their fashion-forward design effortlessly blends retro vibes with modern flair, making the shorts a versatile addition to your wardrobe. They can even be worn year-round! High waists always provide a flattering silhouette that accentuates your curves and elongates your legs which forms the perfect ‘fit, whether you're strolling along the beach or hitting city streets. High-waisted denim shorts are the *ultimate* fashion statement, and here are 22 you can wear!
Lucky Brand High Rise Mom Short in Sunbeam ($30, was $80)
The peekaboo pocket details turn these basic mom shorts into a true wardrobe attraction. Plus, this style is available at an Amazon Prime Day-level deal right now!
Levi's 501 Mid-Thigh Shorts ($70)
Summer chafing is no more with these long high-waisted shorts. Comfort is key, and these no-fuss bottoms are here to rise up to the job.
Bershka High Waisted Denim Cargo Shorts in Mid Blue ($46)
For a look that's a touch more detailed, these high-waisted shorts flaunt roomy cargo pockets. Whether you're wearing them for function or fashion, this pick is sure to turn some heads.
Madewell Curvy Patch-Pocket Denim Shorts in Earlwood Wash ($50, was $78)
The rounded front pockets on these shorts bring an air of retro style, the perfect pair for clogs or summer sandals.
American Eagle '90s Boyfriend Short ($35, was $70)
It's summertime – why not be a bit playful with your 'fit? This style from American Eagle boasts tiny embroidered illustrations of starts, flowers, rainbows, and more designs your inner child would love.
Agolde Stella High Rise Short ($158)
Sometimes you don't want denim to really feel like denim – and that's where these high-rise shorts come in. They're loose enough to be comfy, but still emit a structured look that can be worn formally, too.
Good American Bombshell Shorts ($53, was $89)
These shorts are going to become your year-round go-to. With a buttoned front, you'll always feel tucked in, in all the right ways. Plus, the fabric has some stretch to it to keep you cozy.
ZARA TRF High-Waisted Mom Fit Denim Shorts ($36)
This 90's-inspired denim is as basic as high-waisted shorts get, which is a good thing to have on-hand for easy summer outfits.
Universal Thread High-Rise Vintage Midi Jean Shorts ($20)
The hem on these shorts really is the *perfect* length – they wear not too short, so they're not scandalous, but they're also not too long to feel like a lame-o when you put them on.
Magali Pascal Birkin High-Rise Shorts ($275)
Give your denim 'fit some flair with this pair. The ultra-high waistband is wrapped in a pleated detail and the front features some small pockets for eye-catching quality.
DUER Midweight Denim High Rise Short ($79)
H&M High Denim Shorts ($28)
Everyone needs a basic pair of high-waisted denim shorts. This style is a great contender, considering it's super affordable (and adorable)!
Good American Good '90s Shorts ($129)
Throw it back to the good old days with these 90's-cut shorts. They have a touch of distressing to make your look appear worn-in and comfy as ever.
American Eagle Strigid Denim Curvy Highest Waist '90s Boyfriend Short ($36, was $60)
American Eagle always kills it with the denim (I own about 7 pairs, from jeans to shorts). This highest-waist pick was simply made for summertime!
Everlane The Denim Utility Short ($88)
Now you can wear the denim without feeling overly sweaty or weighed down! These utility-inspired shorts are a breeze on the skin, and a breeze to style with shoes, purses, and going out tops!
DTT Plus Charlotte High Waisted Disco Denim Shorts ($11, was $44)
For the disco-loving girlies, this style draws inspiration from our favorite retro era.
Reformation Wilder High Rise Relaxed Jean Shorts ($128)
Levi's 501 High Rise Shorts ($70)
Levi's 501's get tons of praise for the way they look, fit, and feel. This pair is a totally confidence-boosting addition to your summer closet.
Old Navy High-Waisted OG Loose Button-Fly Jean Shorts ($45)
The 9-inch inseam on this style will come in handy for more formal occasions.
Citizens of Humanity Franca Pleated Baggy Shorts ($188)
The pleated detail on these high-waisted shorts keep them from being too basic, but aren't distracting either. Score!
Universal Thread High-Rise Vintage Bermuda Jean Shorts ($22)
A light-medium wash is the ideal denim wash IMO, and these bermuda shorts kill it.
H&M Mom Ultra High Denim Shorts ($25)
With no frills or fuss, these denim shorts are a staple for sure.
