All The Best Sunglasses Styles & Trends To Shop In 2023
As much as we love summer, we can't ignore how bright the sun gets — making sunglasses an essential summer accessory. But aside from their functionality, form is equally important when it comes to your fave sunnies. After all, cool-girl sunglasses are the quintessential combination of style and practicality.
Truthfully, we've had our eyes on sunglasses with cool gradient lenses and vibrant frames that make a chic statement since the beginning of spring. From slim, angular shapes to wider frames, you'll find sunglasses that reveal why we'll never abandon our love of big sunglasses, are extremely on-trend, and protect your eyes in the process. It's a win-win situation in our eyes.
Image via Crap Eyewear
The Spaced Ranger Crystal Hemp Gold Gradient Sunglasses ($89)
If you're looking to add a vintage appeal to your summer wardrobe, this pair of crystal hemp sunglasses will do the trick.
Image via Crap Eyewear
The Gothic Breeze Brown Glitter Sunglasses ($89)
Angular shapes are still trending and prove that cat-eye glasses can be the perfect combination of modern and grunge.
Image via Opolis Optics
Tribe Sunglasses ($175)
Sometimes all your casual outfit needs is a hint of chicness in the form of fashionable glasses. Not only are the lenses scratch-resistant, but they're also designed to protect your eyes from the sun.
Image via Opolis Optics
Largo Sunglasses ($175)
Environmentally friendly sunglasses that offer a sleek, cool factor are a summer staple that's hard to resist.
Image via Otis Eyewear
Flint Sunglasses ($240)
The timeless nature of the metal frames on the Flint Sunglasses will ensure that you're the main character of your summer adventures.
Image via Otis Eyewear
Summer of 67 Eco Sunglasses ($240)
The Summer of 67 Eco Sunglasses are a nostalgic nod to countless days spent at the beach.
Image via Revolve
Le Specs Outta Love in Tort Green ($65)
Slim, oval glasses have a way of complementing any face shape, making them the versatile pair to take you through summer and beyond.
Image via Revolve
Aire Polaris in Black Smoke Mono ($39)
You can't go wrong with a pair of black sunglasses that have smoke mono lenses. They're classic and will add a dash of sophistication to your summer looks.
Image via Revolve
The Attico Marfa in Pink ($275)
Looking to make a statement this summer? Try wearing a playful and feminine design like the Attico Marfa sunglasses.
Image via Quay Australia
New Wave Sunglasses ($85)
Summer concerts and music festivals means that you may spend a lot of time in the sun but Quay Australia has you covered with their New Wave sunglasses. They're available in solid or mirrored lenses.
Image via Quay Australia
Big Time Sunglasses ($75)
Bold, polarized sunglasses that feature gradient lenses are sure to make a statement that lets you stand out in a crowd.
Image via Quay Australia
High Profile Sunglasses ($95)
Quay Australia knows how to create distinctive frames that capture your attention and their High Profile sunglasses are no exception. The aviator shape and gradient lenses makes them fashion-forward.
Image via Sunski
Baia Sunglasses ($98)
John Lennon's glasses have been popularized over time which is what makes the Baia sunglasses irresistible. They're stylish, functional, and comfortable so you can wear them as often as your heart desires.
Image via Sunski
Dipsea Sunglasses ($58)
If you plan to spend a lot of time hiking this summer, the Dipsea sunglasses are the perfect option for you. They're lightweight yet durable, which means they're great for style and performance.
Image via Cult Gaia
Hera Sunglasses Mantis ($228)
If you like the juxtaposition of making a statement in a sophisticated way, Cult Gaia's Hera Sunglasses are just what you need this summer.
Image via Cult Gaia
Katka Sunglasses ($228)
Rounded frames provide the right amount of elegance but Cult Gaia's Katka sunglasses also have a thrilling amount of confidence. Perfect for days lounging around the pool, you'll fall in love with the poppy-colored hue of their frames.
Image via Fashion Nova
Lunch at the Ivy Sunglasses Blue ($4)
If you want an inexpensive yet trendy pair of sunglasses to wear all summer, look no further than Fashion Nova's Lunch at the Ivy Sunglasses. They're available in vibrant shades of blue and lavender frames to help elevate any look you wear.
Image via Fashion Nova
Taking Risks Sunglasses Grey ($4)
Although black glasses will always have a touch of classiness to them, grey lenses have a delightful mysterious flair to them.
Image via Lele Sadoughi
Lele Sadoughi SP-23-129 Sunglasses ($145)
Who said that sunglasses have to be boring? Make a new statement in this uniquely designed pair of sunglasses inspired by Peggy Guggenheim.
Image via Lele Sadoughi
Lele Sadoughi Collections SP21-127 Sunglasses (Sold Out)
Drawing inspiration from Elton John's extravagant sunglasses, this pair of Lele Sadoughi's glasses will frame your frame in an unforgettable way. Fingers crossed they come back in stock soon!
Image via Princess Polly
Winnick Sunglasses Tort ($20)
Combining a tortoiseshell frame and angular shape, Princess Polly's Winnick Sunglasses are the perfect accessory for any occasion.
Image via Princess Polly
Cabo Sunglasses Brown ($35)
Princess Polly's Cabo sunglasses are retro-inspired and frameless, giving them an eccentric quality that you'll admire.
Image via Princess Polly
Watkins Sunglasses Multi Tort ($30)
Unlike other tortoiseshell frames, the Watkins sunglasses pair vibrancy with style which is great if you're an eye-wear enthusiast.
