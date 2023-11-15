12 Cool Kitchen Gadgets That Are Pretty *And* Practical
There's nothing like a nifty little tool to spark excitement and creativity in the kitchen. Thanks to these cool kitchen gadgets, your time in from of the stove can be cut in half – they're all simultaneously practical yet stylish! From smart appliances to quirky utensils, consider this post your go-to guide for cool kitchen gadgets that will *actually* help you get stuff done.
Dash Express Egg Cooker
This egg cooker can cook up to 7 eggs at a time, from hard-boiled to poached.
Nostalgia Electrics Electric Shaved Ice & Snow Cone Maker
Once you've got this baby on-hand, you'll never let your snow cone cravings down again.
KitchenAid 6-Quart Slow Cooker
This appliance will help see your slow cooker recipes to the *utmost* success.
Keurig HyperChiller
When you're wanting a cold dose of caffeine, just throw some hot, freshly-brewed coffee in this frozen cup for a killer iced coffee in mere seconds.
Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner
This grumpy gal lets the grime inside your microwave know who's boss. This pick deeply cleans through hot steam, once you fill it with water and vinegar and microwave it for a few minutes.
OXO Meat Shredding Claws
These sharp meat shredders will tear through cooked chicken, beef, or pork in no time.
Dash Mini Waffle Maker
Because everything's cuter when it's mini-sized.
GreenLife Ice Cream Maker
You can make any ice cream flavor you've ever dreamed of with the help of this ice cream maker!
Zulay Kitchen Hot Chocolate Machine & Hot/Cold Foam Maker
This pitcher will pour out cold foam, hot, latte-ready milk, or hot cocoa depending on the setting you use. We love a multipurpose kitchen gadget.
Bonjour Chef's Tools Crème Brulée Torch
This tiny torch means crème brulée's gonna become a *very* regular thing in your kitchen.
Zwilling Digital Scale
This easy-to-use food scale will help you portion out ingredients or your go-to meal prep dish in a jiffy.
Insignia Portable Ice Maker with Auto Shut-Off
For the people who don't have an automatic ice maker in their fridge, this countertop one is a total game-changer.
