Make This Delicious Corn Dip Recipe For Your Next Tailgate Party
For a hot dip recipe that will please a crowd, try this easy, cheesy Hot Corn Dip. This make-ahead appetizer idea can feature frozen, canned, or fresh corn so you can share it any time of year.
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon butter plus more for buttering the dish
- 2 (12 ounce) bags frozen corn (see note 1)
- 1 red bell pepper stemmed, seeded, and finely diced
- 1 red onion diced
- 1-2 jalapeño peppers stemmed, seeded, and minced
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 8 ounces cream cheese softened
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 8 ounces mozzarella cheese shredded (see note 2)
- 1 (4 ounce) can green chiles drained (see note 3)
- 3 scallions thinly sliced, plus more for garnish
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro for garnish, optional (see note 4)
- Tortilla chips for serving
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Rub a baking dish or oven-proof skillet with butter.
- In a large skillet over medium-high heat, melt butter until foaming. Add corn, bell peppers, onion, jalapeño, and 1 teaspoon salt and cook until softened, about 7 to 10 minutes. Stir in garlic until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Remove from heat and cool 5 minutes.
- Meanwhile, in a large bowl combine cream cheese, mayonnaise, and sour cream until completely smooth. Stir in half the mozzarella cheese, green chiles, scallions, and chili powder. Carefully fold in corn mixture and season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Spread into prepared baking dish and top with remaining 4 ounces mozzarella. Bake uncovered until hot and bubbly, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from oven and garnish with scallions and cilantro if desired. Serve hot with tortilla chips.
Notes:
- Frozen corn: If it's sweet corn season, replace the frozen corn with 4 ears of fresh corn. To prepare the fresh corn, bring a large pot of water and 1 tablespoon salt to a boil over high heat. Add 4 ears of corn and boil for 3 to 5 minutes. Submerge ears in a large bowl of ice water. When the corn is cool enough to handle, cut it off the cob and transfer to a large bowl. Or substitute 2 14.5-ounce cans of corn, if desired.
- Shredded mozzarella cheese: Some pre-shredded mozzarella may contain an ingredient to prevent the shreds from sticking together. For this recipe, I recommend grating the mozzarella cheese yourself from a block of cheese.
- Canned green chiles: Or substitute chopped roasted red peppers if you enjoy their smoky flavor more.
- Cilantro: Omit or swap in parsley if you don't dig cilantro.
- Yield: This Hot Corn Dip recipe makes 10 appetizer-sized servings.
- Storage: Store leftovers covered in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.
- Make ahead: This dip can be assembled and stored covered (and unbaked) in the refrigerator 3 days in advance. Hold off on adding the shredded mozzarella until baking time.
- Dipping ideas: Pair Hot Corn Dip with store-bought or homemade tortilla chips, toasted baguette, carrot and celery sticks, cucumber slices, or crackers.
- Make it milder: Substitute more chopped red bell peppers for the jalapeño(s) if you want to tame the spice.
- Make it spicier: Substitute minced fresh serrano chiles (with their seeds) for the jalapeños if you like heat. Minced habañeros would also be tasty.
Born and raised in Wisconsin, I am the Executive Chef and head of the Culinary Hill Test Kitchen. I love to combine my Midwestern food memories with my culinary school education to create my own delicious take on modern family fare. I love to make recipes that are delicious and meticulously tested without sacrificing an ounce of their authenticity. This is modern home cooking with a Midwestern heart, the kind of food you ate when you were growing up which still has a special place in your heart.