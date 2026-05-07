Hot take: There’s absolutely no shame in the freezer aisle. Some nights, the couch wins, and dinner needs to happen in under 10 minutes. Thankfully, Costco totally delivers in that department. For easy weeknight dinners, these are our current freezer aisle favorites — all under $20.

Here are our favorite dinners in the Costco freezer aisle.

Costco Kirkland Signature Stir-Fry Vegetable Blend The best part about this Kirkland Signature Stir-Fry Vegetable Blend is that it's easy to whip up without sacrificing nutritional value. Although it comes frozen, it has zero preservatives. Now that's what I call a win-win. Price: $11

Costco Bibigo Mini Wontons with Chicken and Cilantro These Bibigo Mini Wontons with Chicken and Cilantro are dangerously easy to demolish. Packed with protein and just the right amount of carbs to keep you going, they make for an incredibly satisfying meal or snack. Price: $10

Costco Kirkland Pasta Prima Spinach and Mozzarella Ravioli Let's talk about how much of a problem this Pasta Prima Spinach and Mozzarella Ravioli has become in my household. My family is always fighting over this Costco pick, since it's so quick to make with restaurant-level flavors. Our favorite of the bunch, by far. Price: $15

Costco Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna The Kirkland lasagna is genuinely dangerous to have in the house. One tray makes enough to feed a family, which means it also makes enough to eat standing over the sink at midnight. No regrets. Price: $18

Costco Ajinomoto Yakisoba with Vegetables Three minutes in the microwave, and somehow it actually tastes good? I'm not joking when I tell you that this dish delivers in minutes. The yakisoba noodles are perfect for when I want takeout but don't want to spend $30 on Uber Eats. Price: $14

Costco Frankly Fresh Chicken Breast Burrito Bowl This burrito bowl has saved me on more weeknights than I can count. It's got chicken, rice, black beans, the works. And it doesn't taste like it came from a freezer. High praise from someone who is very hard to impress in this department. Price: $10

Costco Bibigo Steamed Chicken & Vegetable Dumplings Some nights call for comfort food that doesn’t leave you feeling sluggish after. Bibigo’s steamed chicken and vegetable dumplings totally hit the sweet spot: packed with savory flavor, loaded with veggies, and ready in minutes. They’re perfect for quick lunches, lazy dinners, or those “I cannot cook tonight” evenings. Bonus: they taste way more takeout-level than freezer-aisle food has any right to. Price: $17

Costco World’s Best Mac & Cheese Costco’s World’s Best Mac & Cheese is dangerously good in the “just one more bite” kind of way. It’s ultra creamy, rich, and seriously comforting — basically the freezer meal version of a cozy night in. The fact that it’s vegetarian somehow makes me feel slightly better about going back for seconds (or thirds). Add a crispy top layer after baking and it honestly tastes homemade. Price: $18

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