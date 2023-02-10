Hi, I’m Maria Provenzano and I’m a lover of all things crafty and am obsessed with cooking and feeding those around me. As a cookbook author and DIY expert (GAC, Hallmark’s Home & Family show) , my creativity was sparked at a young age by the most imaginative, organized, detail-oriented person I know…my mom. I grew up a “maker” creating EVERYTHING from scratch. My hope is to inspire others to be hands-on in your life and that’s what From Scratch is about…helping you be present in the everyday moments and giving you the inspiration and tools to create something that is unique to you. When I’m not crafting, you can find me in Los Angeles with my husband and two beautiful (and crazy) boys, with my gal pals, doing yoga or drinking coffee. Fair warning — 99.9% of the time I am covered in flour, paint, or glitter! Follow along this incredibly fun journey as we create something wonderful together.