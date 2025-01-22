Dinner is served with this adorable heart-shaped item.
OMG Trader Joe’s Just Dropped The Cutest Valentine’s Product For Just $2
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
When it comes to pantry staples, there's no doubting that pasta is pretty much the best of the best. It’s versatile, easy to cook, and pairs well with a multitude of foods, from veggies and proteins to sauces and cheeses. Pasta is also quite romantic (ooh!), and it’s practically a mealtime tradition come Valentine’s Day. That’s why I’m absolutely pumped about this brand-new find from Trader Joe’s – it’s perfect for the lovey-dovey holiday, so cute, and only costs $2!
Scroll on to discover this must-have Valentine’s Day item from Trader Joe’s.
Yep, it’s baaack! Trader Joe’s just revealed so many new Valentine’s Day products for 2025, but the one I’m the most excited about is the Italian Artisan Heart-Shaped Pasta. These tiny pieces of pasta are shaped perfectly into little hearts to recall the season of love. One package includes a mix of plain white pastas and pink, naturally-colored pastas for a beautiful variety.
The Trader Joe’s Italian Artisan Heart-Shaped Pasta is imported from Italy, so its quality and taste are unmatched. It cooks super quickly for only 6 to 8 minutes. Some shoppers have noted that boiling the pasta “gently” and not overcooking it helps it retain its heart shape.
This adorable heart-shaped pasta would make a great base for a pasta entree for either an at-home Valentine's Day date or a Galentine’s party – once cooked, just toss the pasta in your favorite homemade or store-bought sauce, pair it with a protein (chicken or shrimp sound ahh-mazing!), and if you want to go the extra mile, oven-roast some seasoned veggies for a side. It’s really all about embracing the ‘choose your own adventure’ vibe when making a meal for V-Day.
The Trader Joe’s Italian Artisan Heart-Shaped Pasta goes for just $2.49 for 1 pound of product. I’m definitely going to be stocking up with at least three bags at a time so I can serve the Galentine’s party I’m throwing this year (and save some for meals by myself). Plus, I can’t forget all the good V-Day sweets TJ’s just put on shelves.
