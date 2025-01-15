This Is Not A Drill: Costco’s Heart-Shaped Ravioli Is Back!
Got an at-home Valentine’s Day dinner planned this year? Costco’s totally got you covered with the return of one of their beloved heart-shaped items. It’s the perfect product to snag for all of your V-Day feasting needs, whether you do have a dinner on the calendar or you just want something cute and spirited to munch on throughout the season.
Scroll on to discover the $11 Costco Valentine's Day item that shoppers are saying is “so cute and festive!”
It’s true: Costco’s heart-shaped ravioli has returned! The pasta, crafted by Nuovo Pasta, features a blend of four different cheeses. Creamy ricotta, mozzarella, Parmesan, and aged asiago get stuffed into heart-shaped pockets of pasta, and it’s truly so delicious.
The Nuovo Pasta Italian Four Cheese Ravioli comes complete with two different colored pastas – red and white – in each package to directly channel the Valentine’s Day spirit.
The heart-shaped Italian Four Cheese Raviolis cook in just 4 minutes but look fancy as ever – a combo I adore when it comes to making meals for special occasions like V-Day.
I definitely want to grab at least 5 packages to make throughout the year, too. They’re just too cute!
Costco fan account, @costco.so.obsessed, recently shared the return of the heart-shaped raviolis with their followers, and Costco fans are already sounding off about seeing them on shelves.
“So cute and festive,” one person commented.
“We ❤️ these!” another user said.
“I know y’all gonna go crazy [with] this one 😂,” someone else noted. So true, so true.
This perfect V-Day meal option goes for just $10.69, and that gets you a whopping 2 pounds of pasta.
Since the ravioli flavor is just cheese, I could definitely see it working well with every kind of pasta sauce, from a rich marinara to a creamy Alfredo. Pick up a nice bottle of wine, and your dinner plans are complete!
