Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Even more goodies.

11 New Costco Finds To Add To Cart This September

New Costco September 2026
Costco
Brit + Co
By Brit + CoSep 02, 2026
Brit + Co
See Full Bio

Stocking up for the fall season? Costco’s got you covered. From comfort food to home comforts, look no further than the aisles of your local bulk grocer. Their latest lineup of fall food, beauty, fashion and entertaining is so freakin’ good. We’re loving lots of their sweet treats, but there are also some great savory options that feel just as festive.

Scroll on to discover 12 all-new Costco items you can’t miss this month!

Yo Mama's Variety Pasta Sauce

Costco

Yo Mama's Variety Pasta Sauce, 3-pack

It's comfort food season, the perfect time to stock up your pantry with this Costco-exclusive trio featuring Four Cheese, Vodka, and Burgundy Wine pasta sauces. Made with olive oil, real ingredients, and no added sugar, it's slow-cooked in small batches for the ultimate pasta night.

Round truffle cheese on marble with grapes, apple slices, and walnuts.

Costco

Snowdonia Truffle Trove Cheddar Cheese, Full Wheel

Elevate your charcuterie boards this fall with a full wheel of rich, savory cheddar infused with decadent truffle.

Terra Delyssa Classic Olive Oil Tin

Costco

Terra Delyssa Classic Olive Oil Tin

A staple for every kitchen, this classic single-origin olive oil comes in a handy tin designed for high-heat cooking, sautéing, baking, and everyday drizzling. It's the kind of olive oil you'll proudly display on your counter!

La Colombe coffee pack with Pumpkin Spice Latte design and autumnal elements.

Costco

La Colombe Latte, Pumpkin Spice, 12-count

Get your seasonal caffeine fix with this ready-to-drink 12-pack blending smooth draft latte goodness with cozy pumpkin spice flavor.

Three boxes of chocolates with striped packaging and open views of truffle pieces.

Costco

Cacao Market by MarieBelle New York Dark Chocolate Truffles, 3-pack

Indulge your sweet tooth with a luxurious 3-pack of rich dark chocolate truffles, perfect for gifting or treating yourself on cool autumn evenings.

Kirkland pepperoni pizza box, artisan crust, four-pack, on an orange background.

Costco

Kirkland Signature Artisan Crust Pepperoni Pizza, 21.52 oz, 4-count

Costco pizza never disappoints. Keep pizza night easy as pie with this four-pack of artisanal crust pepperonis loaded with delicious flavor, ready to bake straight from your freezer.

Starbucks by Nespresso

Costco

Starbucks by Nespresso Original Line Variety Pack Capsules, 60-count

Power through your mornings with a bulk 60-count variety pack of Starbucks espresso capsules compatible with your Nespresso Original Line machine.

Heated Throw

Costco

Berkshire Life Heated Throw

Ward off the chill as the weather turns with this ultra-cozy, comforting heated throw designed for peak couch-lounging weather.

16-piece Drinkware Set

Costco

Libbey Century Glass 16-piece Drinkware Set

Refresh your kitchen cabinets for fall hosting and everyday entertaining with a sleek 16-piece glass drinkware set.

face cream

Costco

Centellian24 Madeca Cream

Transition your skincare routine for cooler weather with this deeply nourishing cult-favorite cream designed to hydrate and soothe your complexion.

Person in brown loungewear set, barefoot on a white and brown background.

Costco

Honeydew Women's Brushed Rib 2-piece Lounge Set

Cozy up in style with this ultra-soft brushed rib knit set — complete with a sweatshirt and cuffed pants — available in Espresso, Oat Heather, and Rosy Mauve.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover even more new Costco items each month!

costcocostco new itemsgrocery shoppingfoodfall food
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

lab-grown diamonds
Beauty News

Bougie Jewelry on a Budget: Your Guide To Lab-Grown Diamonds

Meet the Inspiring Founder Behind A New Grief Collective
Sponsored

Meet the Inspiring Founder Behind A New Grief Collective

Person doing a tarot reading with crystals and incense on a mat.
Astrology

Nebula Reviews: Psychic Readings That Offer More Than Just Predictions

Person in a pink suit holding a colorful shopping bag, posing playfully on a pink background.
Fashion

How This Pro Helps Fashion Designers Launch Their Brands

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit