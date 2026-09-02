11 New Costco Finds To Add To Cart This September

Stocking up for the fall season? Costco’s got you covered. From comfort food to home comforts, look no further than the aisles of your local bulk grocer. Their latest lineup of fall food, beauty, fashion and entertaining is so freakin’ good. We’re loving lots of their sweet treats, but there are also some great savory options that feel just as festive.

Scroll on to discover 12 all-new Costco items you can’t miss this month!

Costco Yo Mama's Variety Pasta Sauce, 3-pack It's comfort food season, the perfect time to stock up your pantry with this Costco-exclusive trio featuring Four Cheese, Vodka, and Burgundy Wine pasta sauces. Made with olive oil, real ingredients, and no added sugar, it's slow-cooked in small batches for the ultimate pasta night.

Costco Snowdonia Truffle Trove Cheddar Cheese, Full Wheel Elevate your charcuterie boards this fall with a full wheel of rich, savory cheddar infused with decadent truffle.

Costco Terra Delyssa Classic Olive Oil Tin

A staple for every kitchen, this classic single-origin olive oil comes in a handy tin designed for high-heat cooking, sautéing, baking, and everyday drizzling. It's the kind of olive oil you'll proudly display on your counter!

Costco La Colombe Latte, Pumpkin Spice, 12-count Get your seasonal caffeine fix with this ready-to-drink 12-pack blending smooth draft latte goodness with cozy pumpkin spice flavor.

Costco Cacao Market by MarieBelle New York Dark Chocolate Truffles, 3-pack Indulge your sweet tooth with a luxurious 3-pack of rich dark chocolate truffles, perfect for gifting or treating yourself on cool autumn evenings.

Costco Kirkland Signature Artisan Crust Pepperoni Pizza, 21.52 oz, 4-count Costco pizza never disappoints. Keep pizza night easy as pie with this four-pack of artisanal crust pepperonis loaded with delicious flavor, ready to bake straight from your freezer.

Costco Starbucks by Nespresso Original Line Variety Pack Capsules, 60-count Power through your mornings with a bulk 60-count variety pack of Starbucks espresso capsules compatible with your Nespresso Original Line machine.

Costco Berkshire Life Heated Throw Ward off the chill as the weather turns with this ultra-cozy, comforting heated throw designed for peak couch-lounging weather.

Costco Libbey Century Glass 16-piece Drinkware Set Refresh your kitchen cabinets for fall hosting and everyday entertaining with a sleek 16-piece glass drinkware set.

Costco Centellian24 Madeca Cream

Transition your skincare routine for cooler weather with this deeply nourishing cult-favorite cream designed to hydrate and soothe your complexion.

Costco Honeydew Women's Brushed Rib 2-piece Lounge Set Cozy up in style with this ultra-soft brushed rib knit set — complete with a sweatshirt and cuffed pants — available in Espresso, Oat Heather, and Rosy Mauve.

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