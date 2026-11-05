A new month means a whole new lineup of seasonal goodies quietly comes to Costco–and trust us, you'll definitely want to snag them before they’re gone. These fun finds (from protein-packed pantry staples to sweet treats) are giving us even more reasons to love a Costco run.

Here are 7 new Costco finds you absolutely need to check out this November!

Costco Ferrara’s Bakery Pumpkin Cheesecake with Carmel and Pecan Topping (2-pack) Pumpkin cheesecake is my favorite kind of cheesecake and this pack includes two 8-inch rounds for all the holiday indulging. This rich, creamy pumpkin cheesecake layers seasonal spices, a classic graham cracker crust, and a generous finish of sweet caramel and mixed nuts. It’s a decadent fall dessert that tastes completely homemade without all the kitchen stress.

Costco Kirkland Signature Caramel S'mores Clusters (2-pack) Save the campfire for summer and grab a bag of these addictive bite-sized treats. Crunchy graham pieces are smothered in kettle-cooked caramel, dotted with soft marshmallows, and fully enrobed in smooth milk chocolate. It is everything you love about a classic s'more, packed into an easy, poppable snack.

Costco Snack Bar Variety Bundle, 52 Total Pieces Say goodbye to lunchbox boredom! This massive 52-piece variety pack features 10 crowd-pleasing options from trusted brands like Kirkland Signature, Nature's Bakery, and Nutri-Grain. From wholesome granola bars to chewy fruit-filled snacks and Aussie Bites, there is something delicious for every craving and busy day on the go.

Costco Al Dente Fusilli and Elbows Protein Pasta, Variety Pack, 6 Packs It's cozy pasta season. Have plenty on hand with a healthier twist that never compromises on flavor or texture. Made with fresh cage-free eggs from local family farms, this variety pack delivers that irresistible "al dente" bite while giving you extra protein and fewer carbs. It truly is pasta done right!

Costco DJ&A Freeze Dried Banana, Mango and Strawberries Mix, 5-pack Made with real bananas, mangoes, and strawberries, each piece is gently freeze-dried to lock in natural sweetness and an amazing crunch. Toss them into your morning yogurt, smoothies, or snack straight from the resealable pouch. They taste like sunshine!

Costco Ghost Energy Drink, Variety Pack, 18-count Fuel up your workday, gym session, or gaming marathon with legendary flavor and clean, smooth energy. This 18-count variety pack features six cans each of Strawbango, Welch's Grape-Cran, and Blue Raspberry, powered by natural caffeine, Alpha-GPC, and NeuroFactor to keep you sharp and focused.

Costco Whittard Matcha Experience Gift Box

Transform your daily routine into a mindful ritual with this gorgeous Japanese green tea set. Complete with Ceremonial Organic Matcha, Vanilla Matcha, a speckled ceramic bowl, and a traditional bamboo whisk, it has everything you need to craft a frothy, velvety cup of calm right at home.

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This post has been updated.