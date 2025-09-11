Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

6 Costco Pumpkin Spice Finds To Try Before Fall Ends

​Costco Pumpkin Spice Products 2025
Costco
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserSep 11, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Pumpkin spice season always feels like it passes in a flash, which is exactly why you’ve got to make the most of it with pumpkin-flavored treats while it lasts. Luckily, Costco’s well-stocked with cozy, pumpkin-y picks that are perfect for savoring sweater weather.

These 6 seasonal Costco finds are worth grabbing before they disappear for the season!

Alden's Organic Pumpkin Cheesecake Sammies

Alden's Organic

Alden's Organic Pumpkin Cheesecake Sammies

These ice cream sandwiches inspired by pumpkin cheesecake are simply too good to pass up this year. It's like getting two desserts in one easy-to-eat treat.

Pumpkin Pie Perfect Bar

@costco.so.obsessed

Pumpkin Pie Perfect Bar

If you're on your protein game, these pumpkin pie-flavored bars are, well, perfect! They're made simply and give you a nice 14 grams of protein for on-the-go fall adventures.

Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pie

Costco

Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pie

Costco's bakery pops off once fall and the holidays roll around. The first sign that the season's begun? Their pumpkin pies are baaaack! They're downright classic and one absolutely belongs on your kitchen counter at least once this year.

Miss Jones Organic Pumpkin Bread Mix

Costco

Miss Jones Organic Pumpkin Bread Mix

This bake-and-eat pumpkin bread mix comes with extra cream cheese icing and cinnamon streusel topping for added indulgence. You'll definitely want to pick up a few boxes after you fall in love with your first batch since it delivers homemade vibes without you having to really hassle.

Costco Bakery Pumpkin Streusel Muffins

Costco

Costco Bakery Pumpkin Streusel Muffins

And speaking of streusel, Costco's bakery is also stocked with these bodacious pumpkin muffins for all your fall breakfast and midnight snacking needs. We highly recommend heating them up with a slab of butter or pumpkin spread. Yum.

Premier Protein Limited-Edition Pumpkin Spice Shake

Costco

Premier Protein Limited-Edition Pumpkin Spice Shake

Premier Protein's latest seasonal flavor is none other than Pumpkin Spice, and you can find it in bulk at Costco to fuel your entire fall. Every sip is rich and oh-so satiating with 30 grams of protein.

