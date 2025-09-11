6 Costco Pumpkin Spice Finds To Try Before Fall Ends

Pumpkin spice season always feels like it passes in a flash, which is exactly why you’ve got to make the most of it with pumpkin-flavored treats while it lasts. Luckily, Costco’s well-stocked with cozy, pumpkin-y picks that are perfect for savoring sweater weather.

These 6 seasonal Costco finds are worth grabbing before they disappear for the season!

Alden's Organic Alden's Organic Pumpkin Cheesecake Sammies These ice cream sandwiches inspired by pumpkin cheesecake are simply too good to pass up this year. It's like getting two desserts in one easy-to-eat treat.

@costco.so.obsessed Pumpkin Pie Perfect Bar If you're on your protein game, these pumpkin pie-flavored bars are, well, perfect! They're made simply and give you a nice 14 grams of protein for on-the-go fall adventures.

Costco Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pie Costco's bakery pops off once fall and the holidays roll around. The first sign that the season's begun? Their pumpkin pies are baaaack! They're downright classic and one absolutely belongs on your kitchen counter at least once this year.

Costco Miss Jones Organic Pumpkin Bread Mix This bake-and-eat pumpkin bread mix comes with extra cream cheese icing and cinnamon streusel topping for added indulgence. You'll definitely want to pick up a few boxes after you fall in love with your first batch since it delivers homemade vibes without you having to really hassle.

Costco Costco Bakery Pumpkin Streusel Muffins And speaking of streusel, Costco's bakery is also stocked with these bodacious pumpkin muffins for all your fall breakfast and midnight snacking needs. We highly recommend heating them up with a slab of butter or pumpkin spread. Yum.

Costco Premier Protein Limited-Edition Pumpkin Spice Shake Premier Protein's latest seasonal flavor is none other than Pumpkin Spice, and you can find it in bulk at Costco to fuel your entire fall. Every sip is rich and oh-so satiating with 30 grams of protein.

