Devoted Costco Shoppers Reveal The 10 Best Thanksgiving Staples To Stock Up On

The 10 Best Thanksgiving Staples To Buy At Costco, According To Shoppers
Buying in bulk is going to be your BFF if your Thanksgiving guest list is quite large this year. The ultimate bulk shopping destination? Costco, obviously. Costco customers on Reddit recently revealed their absolute must-haves for preparing a Thanksgiving meal, mentioning everything from staples like butter to treats like pie.
Take it from the devotees themselves – these are the 10 best Costco Thanksgiving essentials worth buying to make hosting way easier (and way tastier).
Costco
Butter
“[It’s] scary how much butter we go through this time of the year,” one Costco shopper said in the Reddit thread. And it’s true – butter goes in just about everything from the turkey to dinner rolls. Buy it in bulk to avoid the sheer chaos of last-minute grocery runs.
Costco
Boursin Cheese
Boursin is an easy addition to many Thanksgiving-centric foods. Several Costco shoppers mentioned that they like to grab it for mashed potatoes, quiches, eggs, and more. This 3-count includes fancy flavors like herb, shallot, and garlic for $11.
La Terra Fina Cranberry & Jalapeño Dip
This dip is loved by Costco shoppers for sandwiches, melts, chip dip, and more. The sweet and spicy contrast is downright delicious and feels like a perfect fit for the Thanksgiving season.
Costco
Fresh Crispy Onions
Crispy onion pieces are a non-negotiable for green bean casserole. Costco’s bulk variety is just under $6. A steal, if you ask us!
“I get several bags,” one shopper commented. “They are shelf stable and are delicious on so many things: burgers, soups, pastas, sandwiches.”
Costco
Ready-Made Pies
One shopper said they “swear by” Costco bakery’s apple and pumpkin pies. And what’s not to love? They’re already made for you, saving you tons of time and effort, and they still taste immaculate. Heat ‘em up gently in the oven for a bit for that real homemade vibe.
Costco
Fully Cooked Turkey
If preparing an entire turkey is just too much work or your Thanksgiving party isn’t packed, this pre-cooked bird is great for serving smaller groups. Averaging around $5 per pound, you can typically find it in all sorts of sizes at Costco. Of course, it’s not quite the same as doing it yourself. One shopper said it’s “not nearly as good” as homemade, but it’s still convenient.
Beyond Thanksgiving, shoppers find plenty of uses for it: “We buy one almost every week. They slice up great for sandwiches and the kids like them cut up into chunks/cubes. I've also put them into soups and on salads.”
Costco
Kevin's Turkey Gravy
This gravy seems to be an unsung Thanksgiving hero for several Costco shoppers. It’s from turkeys that aren’t treated with antibiotics, is fully gluten-free and contains zero artificial Ingredients. Two 24-ounce packets go for just a bit over $11 at Costco.
“I like to make my own when I’m hosting, but I have the Kevin’s on hand in case I need more,” one person said. “When I’m not hosting I usually end up having it as my GF gravy since everyone else in my family tolerates gluten.”
“Hosted a community Thanksgiving dinner last year for 150 folks,” another user wrote. “Kevin's gravy was a life-saver. Almost as tasty as homemade.”
Costco
Beecher's "World's Best" Mac & Cheese
This ‘world’s best’ mac was mentioned several times in the thread. Thanksgiving is not Thanksgiving without some mac and cheese, right?! This box serves up to nine people, making hosting easy.
Costco
Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp cocktail can be such an underrated starter sometimes, especially around Thanksgiving. There’s zero cooking involved – simply set it out and snack away.
“We're to the point that four of us adults can demolish the $15 one in one go,“ one shopper commented.
Costco
Amylu Foods Cranberry Jalapeño Chicken Meatballs
Another stunning Thanksgiving essential to grab this year are these heat-and-eat chicken meatballs. They’re packed with cranberry and jalapeño for a delicious sweet-savory balance, all while providing 14 grams of protein per serving. To make each bite even better, they’re made only with real ingredients and no fillers or preservatives. Plus, they’re $4 off at Costco from November 17 to December 1.
