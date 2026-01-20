Our favorite warehouse giant has officially dropped its suite of Valentine’s Day goodies, with many of the best finds available to shop right now. While Costco’s famed heart-shaped ravioli and decadent heart macarons are making their very welcome return for Valentine’s Day 2026, there are several unpredictable new arrivals that are currently sending shoppers into a frenzy (in the best way possible).

Whether you're planning a low-key Galentine’s party or a romantic at-home dinner for two, these are the top 7 limited-time groceries you’ll want to add to your Costco cart before they’re sold out.

Reddit Del Conte Giant Milk Chocolate Heart This new find would definitely make a larger-than-life Valentine's Day treat. Seriously – it's a whopping 5.5 pounds worth of milk chocolate. The neatest part is the heart-shaped confection is actually hollowed out on the inside, so you could opt to stuff it with even more sweets. It's going for $86.99 at select Costco locations while supplies last.

La Colombe La Colombe Strawberry Mocha Draft Latte Like a chocolate-covered strawberry turned latte, this ready-to-drink coffee bev is available at all 26 Costco Business Centers for Valentine's Day 2026. Each 11-ounce can tastes just like your local coffee shop order, sans actually going to the coffee shop. Find the delicious seasonal flavor in 12-packs for $18.99 each before they're all gone.

Unreal Unreal Dark Chocolate Caramel Peanut Nougat Bars Costco truly has no shortage of chocolate for Valentine's Day, and this year's selection might just be the best one yet because of this new find that just joined the lineup. If you're looking for a bit of a healthier treat, these caramel-y nougat bars contain significantly less processed sugar than leading candy brands and are made with zero GMOs or artificial ingredients. Find the 23-serving bag in Los Angeles and Texas Costcos now for $15.27 and treat yourself.

Another must-have treat if you're looking for healthier alternatives to traditional V-Day candy are these protein brownies that just hit Costco shelves. Elavi's brownies are competency gluten-free, dairy-free, seed oil-free, corn free, have zero refined sugars, and are non-GMO... but still taste like a rich dessert, thanks to the power of dates. Each one delivers 11 grams of protein and 12 grams of fiber. Find them on shelves while they're still around!

Costco Nuovo Pasta Heart Ravioli Costco is bringing back this delicious heart-shaped ravioli yet again, just in time for your 2026 Valentine's Day plans. The red and white pasta shapes cook up in just four minutes and each bite is loaded with ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, and asiago cheese for a real savory treat you can easily pair with any sauce. They're such a fun, easy, and festive way to ring in the holiday.

Costco La Chic Patissier Heart Macarons If more heart-shaped treats are what your heart desires, you can't miss these macarons at Costco this season. Each box includes vanilla and raspberry flavors that simply look so cute, especially when served via charcuterie board. Last year, the 25-count sold for $12.99.

Costco Wine Country Valentine’s Day Teddy Bear Tote This ready-to-gift tote is stuffed with all kinds of delights your Valentine is sure to love, making it a great Costco grab if tracking down a gift snuck away from you. It includes a chocolate brownie, lemon cakes, truffles, madeline cookies, palmiers, a strawberry-chocolate waffle, and Ghirardelli squares, all finished off with an adorable stuffed bear. It's at Costco now for $49.99.

