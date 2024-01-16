These Boozy Chocolate-Covered Strawberries Are The Most Decadent Valentine's Day Treat
When it comes to Valentine's Day, we love to go all-out. From romantic dinners to Galentine's Day parties, we love any excuse to decorate with pink and celebrate our relationships! Plus, the act of gift giving always warms our hearts.
No matter how you're celebrating this year, you'll want to invest in this Valentine's Day recipe that's sure to please every palette (because who doesn't love chocolate?!) and leave you feeling extra, well, extra. These pink champagne-soaked chocolate-covered strawberries are easy to make and look fancy AF. Chocolate, strawberries, pistachios and pink champagne? What could be more V-day? Here's how to make the best chocolate-covered strawberries of your life.
Pink Champagne Soaked Chocolate Strawberries
Ingredients for Pink Champagne-Soaked Chocolate-Covered Strawberries
- 32 oz strawberries
- 2 tbsp coconut oil
- 1 bottle pink champagne
- 2 cups of your favorite chocolate chips or melting wafers (we used the Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate Melting Wafers)
- Handful of pistachios
- White chocolate chips
- A large bowl
- Wooden skewers
How to Make These Lovely Chocolate-Covered Strawberries
- Fill a large bowl with the champagne and add your strawberries. Place the bowl in the fridge and let it sit overnight.
- Meanwhile, crush some pistachios for topping. Set aside.
- Drain and cut the green tops off the strawberries, then place a few (3-5) on your wooden skewers.
- Melt your favorite chocolate using the double boiler method, adding a touch of coconut oil to the mixture once melted.
- Carefully dip one skewer at a time into the melted chocolate, turning the skewer to get an even coat.
- While the chocolate-covered strawberries are hardening up (we recommend placing them on parchment paper in the fridge or freezer for a few minutes), melt the white chocolate for drizzling.
- Decorate the berries with crushed pistachios and your white chocolate drizzle. Allow at least 30 minutes for chocolate to set before eating. Bon appétit!
