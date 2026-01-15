Trader Joe’s dreamy Valentine’s Day 2026 collection has officially started to roll out in stores, and it has us so excited to celebrate with our loved ones. The grocer has so many different kinds of treats, it’s going to be a little difficult to add just one to your cart this year. That’s exactly why we curated this list of the absolute best finds at Trader Joe’s for V-Day. A lot of our favorites will only be around for a limited time, so make sure to stock up before they’re sold out.

Find the top 9 Trader Joe’s Valentine’s Day finds you can’t miss in 2026 below!

Trader Joe's Jelly Bean Hearts This charming medley of heart-shaped jelly beans delivers maximum sweetness for just $1.49 a pop. That means this pick would be a great gift-filler for your gals or a perfect pick-me-up for yourself!

Trader Joe's Raspberry Hearts Cookies Heart-shaped treats are in full swing at Trader Joe's, including these iconic shortbread cookies made with raspberry jam. We highly recommend enjoying them with some tea or coffee alongside your Valentine to sweeten up the day.

Trader Joe's Valentine Sprinkle One of our favorite parts about Valentine's Day is baking up all the delicious goodies to share. This sprinkle collection from TJ's is such an easy way to make whatever you bake feel more festive this year.

Trader Joe's Raspberry Mousse Cakes This returning Trader Joe's favorite features moist layers of vanilla cake topped with raspberry-flavored mousse. Their snackable size makes them utterly addictive, so don't act shocked when you and your Valentine have cleared the whole package in a single sitting.

Trader Joe's Heart Shaped Macarons Loaded with both strawberry and raspberry-flavored macarons that conveniently come in the shape of a heart, this is one of the Trader Joe's treats you must try this Valentine's Day. Their texture is light, but chewy, plus, the flavor is detectably sweet, but not overly so. Each bite will leave you wanting more!

Trader Joe's Chocolate & Peanut Butter Lover's Nut Mix This decadent trail mix blend comes in a very V-Day-feeling package, perfect for handing over to your boo or bestie. It's an ideal treat for anyone that loves peanut butter and chocolate together.

Trader Joe's Sugar Cookie Dough Hearts If baking an elaborate Valentine's Day dessert isn't part of your plans this year, this bake-and-eat option makes getting a sweet treat on the table super easy. The $3.99 find delivers a dozen delicious sugar cookies all decorated with pink hearts in the center to be totally on-theme.

Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Caramel Hearts This $1.99 bag of caramel-filled dark chocolate hearts is too dang good. Trust us – you're going to want to grab at least five on your next Trader Joe's run.

@traderjoesobsessed Milk Chocolate-Covered Marshmallow Hearts Also joining Trader Joe's Valentine's Day lineup for 2026 are these brand-new chocolate-covered marshmallows. Each heart-shaped confection is flavored with strawberry and dipped in milk chocolate for a stunning textural and flavor contrast.

