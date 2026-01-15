Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Forget overpriced chocolates—we found 9 Trader Joe's gems for 2026 that bring the tastiest energy to Valentine’s Day.

Trader Joe’s 2026 Valentine’s Drop Is Here: 9 Must-Haves For The Ultimate Celebration

2026 Trader Joe's Valentine's Day Finds
Trader Joe's
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserJan 15, 2026
Trader Joe’s dreamy Valentine’s Day 2026 collection has officially started to roll out in stores, and it has us so excited to celebrate with our loved ones. The grocer has so many different kinds of treats, it’s going to be a little difficult to add just one to your cart this year. That’s exactly why we curated this list of the absolute best finds at Trader Joe’s for V-Day. A lot of our favorites will only be around for a limited time, so make sure to stock up before they’re sold out.

Find the top 9 Trader Joe’s Valentine’s Day finds you can’t miss in 2026 below!

\u200bTrader Joe's Jelly Bean Hearts

Trader Joe's

Jelly Bean Hearts

This charming medley of heart-shaped jelly beans delivers maximum sweetness for just $1.49 a pop. That means this pick would be a great gift-filler for your gals or a perfect pick-me-up for yourself!

\u200bTrader Joe's Raspberry Hearts Cookies

Trader Joe's

Raspberry Hearts Cookies

Heart-shaped treats are in full swing at Trader Joe's, including these iconic shortbread cookies made with raspberry jam. We highly recommend enjoying them with some tea or coffee alongside your Valentine to sweeten up the day.

\u200bTrader Joe's Valentine Sprinkle

Trader Joe's

Valentine Sprinkle

One of our favorite parts about Valentine's Day is baking up all the delicious goodies to share. This sprinkle collection from TJ's is such an easy way to make whatever you bake feel more festive this year.

\u200bTrader Joe's Raspberry Mousse Cakes

Trader Joe's

Raspberry Mousse Cakes

This returning Trader Joe's favorite features moist layers of vanilla cake topped with raspberry-flavored mousse. Their snackable size makes them utterly addictive, so don't act shocked when you and your Valentine have cleared the whole package in a single sitting.

\u200bTrader Joe's Heart Shaped Macarons

Trader Joe's

Heart Shaped Macarons

Loaded with both strawberry and raspberry-flavored macarons that conveniently come in the shape of a heart, this is one of the Trader Joe's treats you must try this Valentine's Day. Their texture is light, but chewy, plus, the flavor is detectably sweet, but not overly so. Each bite will leave you wanting more!

\u200bTrader Joe's Chocolate & Peanut Butter Lover's Nut Mix

Trader Joe's

Chocolate & Peanut Butter Lover's Nut Mix

This decadent trail mix blend comes in a very V-Day-feeling package, perfect for handing over to your boo or bestie. It's an ideal treat for anyone that loves peanut butter and chocolate together.

\u200bTrader Joe's Sugar Cookie Dough Hearts

Trader Joe's

Sugar Cookie Dough Hearts

If baking an elaborate Valentine's Day dessert isn't part of your plans this year, this bake-and-eat option makes getting a sweet treat on the table super easy. The $3.99 find delivers a dozen delicious sugar cookies all decorated with pink hearts in the center to be totally on-theme.

\u200bTrader Joe's Dark Chocolate Caramel Hearts

Trader Joe's

Dark Chocolate Caramel Hearts

This $1.99 bag of caramel-filled dark chocolate hearts is too dang good. Trust us – you're going to want to grab at least five on your next Trader Joe's run.

Trader Joe's Milk Chocolate-Covered Marshmallow Hearts

@traderjoesobsessed

Milk Chocolate-Covered Marshmallow Hearts

Also joining Trader Joe's Valentine's Day lineup for 2026 are these brand-new chocolate-covered marshmallows. Each heart-shaped confection is flavored with strawberry and dipped in milk chocolate for a stunning textural and flavor contrast.

