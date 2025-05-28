Hulu's New Drama Is For 'The Housemaid' Lovers

Lindsay Lohan may be gearing up to step into her darkest role yet in Hulu's new show Count My Lies. The actress has swept us off our feet with Netflix rom-coms like Irish Wish, but while she loves the rom and the com, she's also excited to star in the new show. Adapted from Sophie Stava's book of the same name, the series set to be a wild ride of manipulation that'll leave viewers unsure of who to root for.

We love when the protagonist and antagonist aren't clear, so this makes for a mystery we'll end up binge watching. The series currently in development (which means it still needs to be officially greenlit, but so far things are looking promising) — and it marks the first time Lindsay has both led a scripted TV series and not had a love interest (at least, not since The Parent Trap).

Here's everything you need to know about Lindsay Lohan's Count My Lies, which is set to air on Hulu.

Where can I watch Count My Lies? The show is still in development so we don't have a release date yet, but should the show be greenlit, it'll be on Hulu!

What is Count My Lies about? Amazon As a compulsive liar, Sloane Caraway thinks little white lies add much-needed excitement to her life. And when she uses lying to her advantage, she ends up as Violet and Jay's nanny. The couple are the picture of wealth who seem to have all their ducks in a row. But there's something they're not being honest about and if she's not careful, Sloane may find herself caught in a dangerous web she can't escape from. Because, according to the official synopsis, Sloane's "just entered a household brimming with secrets that are about to explode — with potentially catastrophic consequences for all.”

Who's in the Count My Lies cast? Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair Lindsay Lohan is set to star as Violet Lockhart. We don't have any other cast members quite yet, but we do know the show is written by This Is Us' Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, so it's gonna be good. "I love the book," Lindsay Lohan told Chloe Fineman in an Elle cover story. "But when I was reading it, I had to put it down for a day because I was like, 'I’m stressed now.' But I liked that. It’s going to be nice to do something different." "I was talking to the writers and showrunners yesterday and told them, 'I don’t know if you realize, but this is the first time where I don’t have to have a romantic interest, where I don’t have to kiss someone at the end of the movie,'" she continued. "Which is so refreshing—to not have to be that girl for once."

Has filming started for the show? Hulu's Count My Lies is still in the early stages and hasn't began filming yet. But we're hoping more cast information will be shared as things get underway. Stay tuned for more!

This post has been updated.