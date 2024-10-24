Tyra Banks Shares Her Brilliant Idea For 'Life-Size 3' — Including Lindsay Lohan
Can you believe it's been over 20 years since the Lindsay Lohan and Tyra Banks classic, Life -Size premiered? This is enough to make some millennials shudder — especially those of us who still know every word to "Be A Star." In the era of Barbie and Bratz and Polly Pocket, this film definitely stuck with us since its debut.
And apparently, we're not the only ones! Tyra Banks recently dished about an idea she has for Life-Size 3, and it's triggering allllllll the nostalgia. Keep scrolling to see what she said — and to revisit what makes this franchise so great!
Is there a 'Life-Size 3?'
The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean
Tyra Banks appeared on The Drew Barrymore Showyesterday during the Drews News segment, and she gave us an exciting update on the matter. They initially talked about Tyra's ice cream company, SMiZE & DREAM, before co-hosts Drew Barrymore and Ross Matthews asked if there's a chance fans will get to see Life-Size 3. The supermodel, actress, and entrepreneur laughed and said, "I feel like we should do one!" Of course this made the crowd burst into screams and rounds of applause.
Not only does she think they should make Life-Size 3, but Tyra already has an entire plot in mind! She said, "What if she [Lindsay Lohan as Casey Stuart], in some of kind of way, magically turned into a doll? And then my Eve character had to teach her how to be a doll. I feel like that could be very interesting."
Now, whether this dreamy plot becomes a reality, well that's a different story.
Is 'Life-Size 3' in the works?
Disney Pictures, Inc.
When Ross Matthews asked Tyra if she can actually bring Life-Size 3 to life, she didn't verbally say anything. Instead, she nodded which made the host exclaim, "Done! Thank you! Thank you, Tyra Banks." However, nothing's been officially announced...yet!
The first time Tyra hinted she's open to reprising her role as Eve was on Instagram in August. She expressed excitement about the Polly Pocket Airbnb in her captions, even tagging Lindsay Lohan. "Oh Polly Pocket, so small in size but BIG in memories and inspiration! 💛 I know so many girls who put you in their pocket and sometimes would find you in the back of the washing machine! 🫧 😂 I’m sure so many kids that loved my Life-Size movie thought of you while watching it…guess it’s time to visit this lil place and dream up another script. What say you, @lindsaylohan? xo Eve/TyTy," she wrote.
What is 'Life-Size' about?
Disney Pictures, Inc.
If you've never seen Life-Size, we're sad for you — just kidding! The film revolved around pre-teen Casey Stuart's (Lindsay Lohan) life after her mom died. She's become withdrawn from her former friends and somehow has made it to the football team at her school. At some point she stumbles across a book of spells and believes it's the thing she needs to bring her mom back. But, the spell goes awry and breathes life into one of her dolls, Eve (Tyra Banks).
A series of mishaps and heartbreak happen over the course of the film, but viewers get to see the profound effect Eve has on Casey before she returns back to her original form.
What happened in 'Life-Size 2?'
Disney Enterprises, Inc.
Life Size 2 had a difference scenario from the first film being that it doesn't exactly have anything to do with a pre-teen girl. The focus was on Grace (Francia Raisa), the CEO of Marathon Toys, and her inability to find joy in life. Fans of Life-Size know that the Eve doll was a product of Marathon Toys so it's not shocking that Eve herself senses that Grace needs her help.
Did Lindsay Lohan appear in 'Life-Size 2?'
Disney Pictures, Inc.
Not quite — she made a brief cameo without actually appearing in the movie. Life-Size 2 writer, Cameron Fay explained to TV Line, "Well, the first draft actually had Casey in the movie. That was something Tyra really wanted...But when we realized it wasn’t going to happen, the idea had to shift."
Wanting to find a way to include Lindsay's character some kind of way, Fay was inspired to make it seem that 'Casey' reached out to Grace in a way that felt authentic.
Where can I watch 'Life-Size' and 'Life-Size 2'?
Disney Pictures, Inc.
Unfortunately Life-Size isn't available to stream, nor has it recently appeared on cable TV. It's not quite clear why you can't watch Life-Size on platforms like Disney+, but this Reddit thread has the closest thing that answers on why it's so hard to watch.
Right now you can buy Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve on Amazon Prime for $6.
