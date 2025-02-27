Your March Horoscope is here...

This is the best book news of 2025!

Saoirse Ronan And Austin Butler Are Starring In A24's 'Deep Cuts'

deep cuts movie adaptation
Amy Sussman/Getty Images and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jasmine Williams
By Jasmine WilliamsFeb 27, 2025
A24 just stopped internet traffic with their latest announcement: they're adaptating Holly Brickley's new book, Deep Cuts! It's one of the new books that made it to the top of our must-read list, so we're basically hyperventilating after learning Saoirse Ronan and Austin Butlerare starring in it! We'd watch anything they're in even if they don't have any lines because the brevity of their acting skills would speak for themselves. Though we'd love to focus on how much we admire these two actors, there's much more to learn about the Deep Cuts movie — and why it's such a big deal it's coming to theaters.

Scroll to learn everything about the Deep Cuts movie — and why we're fangirling over it!

What is 'Deep Cuts' about?

deep cuts by holly brickley

Jasmine Williams

Deep Cuts cleverly depicts how love can be beautiful and chaotic when two people are as passionate about their goals as they are each other. With each page, readers are able to see how Percy Marks and Joe Morrow lose sight of each other as well as themselves the deeper they pursue careers in music. By the end of their story it's apparent they both longed for their voices to be in spotlight, for better or worse.

Has the full cast for 'Deep Cut's been announced?

austin butler

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

No other cast information has been shared besides Saoirse Ronan and Austin Butler's involvement. However, we're confident we'll see more A-listers attached to the project! Personally, we'd love to see Florence Pugh or Jacob Elordi make an appearance! Hopefully someone sees this so our dreams can come true.

Who's directing the and producing the movie?

sean durkin

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

According to Deadline, Sean Durkin (The Iron Claw and The Nest) will be directing Deep Cuts. He's got an eye for storytelling that pulls viewers in so we're excited he's a part of this movie.

Who's producing 'Deep Cuts?'

saoirse ronan

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan will be producing the movie alongside Ronal Bronstein, Eli Bush and Josh Safdie. But we'll have to wait for a release date because it doesn't look like production's started yet! Our fingers are crossed for a late 2026 release though.

Read 'Deep Cuts'

\u200b\u200bDeep Cuts\u200b\u200b by Holly Brickley

Amazon

Deep Cuts by Holly Brickley

We've reviewed a lot of new books debuting in 2025, but we stand by our initial assessment that Deep Cuts earned the #1 spot. You'll smile giddily as you read about Percy Marks and Jack Morrow falling in love, but you'll also understand the anguish both characters feel at different points.

Follow us on Facebook for more buzzy entertainment news and check out even more books you should read this year!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

book adaptationmovie adaptationmovie newsa24entertainment

