A24 just stopped internet traffic with their latest announcement: they're adaptating Holly Brickley's new book, Deep Cuts! It's one of the new books that made it to the top of our must-read list, so we're basically hyperventilating after learning Saoirse Ronan and Austin Butlerare starring in it! We'd watch anything they're in even if they don't have any lines because the brevity of their acting skills would speak for themselves. Though we'd love to focus on how much we admire these two actors, there's much more to learn about the Deep Cuts movie — and why it's such a big deal it's coming to theaters.

What is 'Deep Cuts' about? Jasmine Williams Deep Cuts cleverly depicts how love can be beautiful and chaotic when two people are as passionate about their goals as they are each other. With each page, readers are able to see how Percy Marks and Joe Morrow lose sight of each other as well as themselves the deeper they pursue careers in music. By the end of their story it's apparent they both longed for their voices to be in spotlight, for better or worse.

Has the full cast for 'Deep Cut's been announced? Brendon Thorne/Getty Images No other cast information has been shared besides Saoirse Ronan and Austin Butler's involvement. However, we're confident we'll see more A-listers attached to the project! Personally, we'd love to see Florence Pugh or Jacob Elordi make an appearance! Hopefully someone sees this so our dreams can come true.

Who's directing the and producing the movie? Frazer Harrison/Getty Images According to Deadline, Sean Durkin (The Iron Claw and The Nest) will be directing Deep Cuts. He's got an eye for storytelling that pulls viewers in so we're excited he's a part of this movie.

Who's producing 'Deep Cuts?' Amy Sussman/Getty Images Saoirse Ronan will be producing the movie alongside Ronal Bronstein, Eli Bush and Josh Safdie. But we'll have to wait for a release date because it doesn't look like production's started yet! Our fingers are crossed for a late 2026 release though.

Read 'Deep Cuts' Amazon Deep Cuts by Holly Brickley earned the #1 spot. You'll smile giddily as you read about Percy Marks and Jack Morrow falling in love, but you'll also understand the anguish both characters feel at different points. We've reviewed a lot of new books debuting in 2025, but we stand by our initial assessment that Deep Cuts

