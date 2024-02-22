Our Favorite Free People Tops To Shop Just In Time For Spring
Maura Jenkins possesses a creative personality that is fueled when she is able to bring her ideas to life through writing, hands-on projects, and other visual mediums. Alongside of Brit + Co, Maura's work has been featured on The Quality Edit where she focuses primarily on fashion and lifestyle products. Having a keen eye for the latest trends, she is always searching for the next best products to add to her arsenal. Aside from her professional work, Maura can be found hiking, reading, searching for the best craft cocktail, or partaking in any activity that allows her to be outdoors.
Spring is less than a month away, so daydreaming about warmer weather and wardrobe refreshes is more than justified. Whether you plan to embrace classic spring styles this year like floral prints and flowy silhouettes, *or* try out new looks that are more recently on trend, we have you covered with a range of springtime Free People top selects. FP has always been a personal favorite as their curated selection of styles simply never misses, so much so that narrowing down our top 20 favorite spring tops was no easy task! However, we understand that someone has to do the hard work, and we’re happy to be that source. So without further ado, find our favorite Free People tops for this spring below!
James Linen Top
A high neckline, under-bust detailing, and an adjustable open back have us completely swoon over this simple yet chic linen tank. The bold “heart eyes” red colorway brings a fierce pop of color to spring outfits that are sure to break you out of the winter blues.
Just A Girl Tank
This might be my favorite trend combo ever, TBH. To match up the "just a girl" meme with bows is honestly a chef's kiss for the ever-online fashion girly in all of us. While this Free People top only comes in one color, the delicate details are enough to pop with any outfit.
Running Horses Oversized Crewneck
This slouchy crewneck can be dressed up or dressed down while keeping you oh-so-cozy. With a 100% cotton composition, this lightweight sweatshirt is perfect for maintaining a comfortable temperature as springtime weather can be unpredictable, and the rustic western print screams coastal cowgirl.
Astra Peasant Top
It’s giving picnic blanket in the best way possible… We love this red and white checkered peasant top and can guarantee that you will too. The loose silhouette is perfect for the rising temps of spring and summer!
We The Free Ava Vest
This grassy green knit vest radiates spring energy and we are here for it. Wear it buttoned up as a standalone top, or open as a layering piece atop a flowy white peasant dress for a ‘fit that looks like it required more thought than it truly took to put together.
Sophie Embroidered Top
Delicate and feminine, the Sophie Embroidered Top has everything you’d look for in the idealistic spring top; puff sleeves, tasteful cutouts, applique embellishments… need we go on? One rave review even urged shoppers to “get it before it flies off the [clothing] rack!”
Eye Candy Tee
The Eye Candy Tee is eye-catching to say the least. Taking you seamlessly from daytime wear to dancefloor, the zipper detailing that runs down the center of this off-the-shoulder long sleeve allows you to customize just how much skin you want to show off.
Stardom Baby Tee
Reminiscent of all the rockstar vibes felt in one of our favorite shows from last year, Daisy Jones And The Six, this baby tee has nothing but 5-star reviews, and was even spotted on Reneé Rapp during her “Snow Hard Feelings” tour.
Madeline Tunic
Florals for spring? Groundbreaking! This ultra-feminine sheer long sleeve tunic is available in both cream and black colorways depending on your style vibe.
Tricia Fix Exploded Bow Tee
Bows have been on trend all winter and show no sign stopping as the weather gets warmer. Make sure your closet includes the coquette-inspired motif all year round by adding this boxy graphic tee to your wardrobe.
Flowers Of Love Top
Girly AF, this sweet top has all the right details in all the right places. Complete with a Peter Pan collar and buttons that run down the length of the back, this blouse decorated with florals is semi-cropped to hit just above your pants to accentuate your waist.
We The Free Freddie Shirt
We don’t make the rules, but It’s simply a fact that everyone needs a white button-down in their closet. This oversized option can be styled as a tunic with a mini skirt and knee high boots, or thrown over a colored tank top and patterned shorts to make an otherwise casual spring outfit feel a bit more sophisticated.
Straps In The Back Bodysuit
Just because springtime weather can sometimes be confusing doesn’t mean that your clothing choices have to be. We finally found a bodysuit that has you covered for nights that linger between chilly and warm due to its turtleneck cut and criss-cross open back detailing.
DONNI Organza Split Top
This hot pink silk top is a statement piece that’s more of a splurge, but it’s bound to get compliments every time you wear it – which will be often. Split down the middle, two pearlescent accent buttons add an extra element of visual interest to an already interesting top.
Meg Seamless Crop
The Meg Seamless Crop tank is available in 10 different colors, and with a price tag of only $30 we’re adding each one to our shopping cart. It’s perfect for layering and has a stretchy feeling that makes it beyond comfortable for all day wear.
We The Free Pretty Little Thermal
Thermals are perfect for holding in heat on chillier spring days while still being breathable as temps start to warm up, especially when made from 100% cotton like this cutesy option. Both functional and flattering, it’s sure to be your new favorite base layer.
French Kiss Layering Top
Add some texture to spring outfits with this ruched long sleeve top that can be paired with layers underneath or on top of it for a playful end result. There are five different colors to choose from — all neutral enough to compliment all your outfit needs.
Nigel Preston Rosette Flower Tube Top
Look no further for the ultimate ‘going out top’ for spring nights. Available in ivory, black, and cherry red, this rosette tube top was described as “like wearing a piece of art” by a satisfied 5-star reviewer.
Juicy Pop Muscle Tee
As the name states, this crop top is juicy! For under $35 you can embrace your (and our) favorite trends of the early 2000s; lettuce trim and hot pink.
We The Free Ruffles And Denim Shirt
You can truly never go wrong with denim especially when it’s been dolled up with subtle ruffles and pearly snap buttons. Light wash and warm weather are basically synonymous with one another, so embracing spring dressing in this classic shirt with a twist is a no brainer.
