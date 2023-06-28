Lean Into This Summer’s Coastal Cowgirl Trend With These Outfit Ideas
What do you get when you merge oceanside aesthetics with Western flair? Coastal cowgirl, energy, of course! Emerging as one of TikTok’s latest style trends over the past year, creators have deemed the coastal cowgirl look as one defined by a blend of traditional western closet staples such as embellished belts, leather boots, and worn-in denim paired with coastal components like shades of blue, airy fabric, and an easy-going vibe.
With its intentional marriage of unexpected clothing articles like denim cut-offs and eyelet slips; the coastal cowgirl trend encapsulates a combination of masculine and feminine energy, making it attractive to a wide range of style profiles. So, kick off your boots, let your beach waves hang free, and read on to uncover our favorite styling suggestions for anyone leaning into this summer trend.
Denim Daydream
Cowgirls and denim go hand-in-hand, so it’s only natural to gravitate toward this material when going for a coastal cowgirl vibe. Instead of a traditional oxford and blue jeans, beach-ify this conventional material with a cropped denim-effect vest ($88) and an on-trend denim maxi skirt ($98) from Madewell. When creating a monochromatic outfit like this one, accessories are essential. No cowgirl is complete without her boots, and Tecovas' Jolene Boots ($325) hit right at the middle of your shin so as not to interfere with the length of the skirt. I’m particularly keen on their limited edition Navy Bloom Bovine print as it just screams coastal cowgirl, but you really can’t go wrong with any color. Despite the intricacy of these Free People earrings ($38), they not only go with but also elevate any outfit. Bits of shell and blue accents make them the perfect coastal cowgirl finishing touch.
Streetwear Cowgirl
For an urban coastal cowgirl feel, turn to the streetwear closet staple of loose-fitting wide-leg jeans by DUER ($139) with a cropped white tee ($48) and stripped cardigan ($34) to drape around your shoulders during the day and have handy once the sun goes down. Go full coastal cowgirl mode with this “cowboy hat” trucker hat ($32) and denim-effect Vans ($75).
Cowboy Hat
Beachside All The Time
Coastal cowgirls love the water; it’s a whole half of their identity. That said, it’s important to have a look that keeps your bikini at the ready for spontaneous beach trips. Giving strong coastal energy, this eyelet bikini top ($22) and bottom ($20) set is sweet, feminine, and elevated for its impressively affordable price tag. Enter the cowgirl component with these frayed denim slip-on sandals ($80) and a large raffia tote ($118) to store all of your beachside essentials.
Lucky Brand Alffie Sandal
Simple, Yet Effective
Sometimes the best outfits are those that don’t require too much thought, and this coastal cowgirl get-up is no exception. Pair this oversized babydoll tee ($88) that could very well pass as a mini dress with these pleated denim shorts ($70) for an outfit that couldn’t be easier or cuter if it tried. Bring the cowgirl component of this look to life with some chocolate brown boots ($295), and a classic navy-trimmed Boat Tote from L.L. Bean ($30) which can be personalized with a cheeky monogram like “yeehaw” or “beach bum.”
Tecovas The Annie
Coastal Cowgirl After Hours
After a long day of sunbathing, surfing, and other oceanside activities, nothing feels better than an outdoor shower and changing into fresh pajamas while you wind down for the night. The feeling of a fresh tan and clean skin is unmatched and feels even better in LAKE’s breathable cotton pj’s. The brand recently launched their ‘Americana’ collection, ensuring you can dress and feel like a coastal cowgirl at all hours of the day. My personal favorites are the Searsucker Nightgown ($98) and short set ($96) - whether in white or the blue strip print, these comfy clothes are coastal to the max. Alternatively, LAKE is known for their Pima cotton pajamas, a material that’s been deemed the “cashmere of cotton.” The Pima Short-Long Set in Cobalt ($114) is ultimately cozy, and Pima Ruffle Short Set ($90) in the same print is so feminine and flirty, you’ll feel more pampered than ever when you head to bed.
