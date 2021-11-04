19 Holiday Gifts To Give Yourself, Because You Deserve It
You're busy figuring out which holiday gifts to get your best friends, your parents, and your coworkers, but don't forget to pick something up for you! Whether you never splurge on yourself or you take Treat Yourself Thursday very, very seriously, it's important to show yourself some love. We rounded up 19 gifts ideas, from skincare to fashion to entertainment, that are sure to make you smile.
Under $50
Athleta Nighttime Bliss Sleep Tee ($39)
Lounge around in this lightweight tee that will become one of your essentials for a good night sleep. The buttery-soft feel of the TENCEL Modal fabric with a bit of spandex jersey is what dreams are made of - it really is a great tee for bedtime or anytime!
bareMinerals Mineralist® Ultranatural Eyeshadow Palette ($32)
Brush up your makeup routine with a neutral palette that looks uh-maze-ing on every skin tone. The mix of glittery and matte shades means you'll have a beauty look for every mood, outfit, and occasion.
Wander Baggage Claim Eye Masks ($25)
Winter weather is not always a friend to our skin. Brighten, hydrate, and reduce puffiness with these glittery eye masks.
Staycation
Get away, without going anywhere. Rent an airbnb, or splurge and stay at a local spa. You can explore restaurants you've always wanted to try, get fancy coffee every day, and fall in love with your hometown again!
The Human Being Journal ($45)
Practice mindfulness and get to know yourself better with this mindfulness journal. It's full of reflective prompts and thought-provoking questions, and it's also been endorsed by celebs like Oprah and Jessica Alba.
Chamberlain Coffee Cold Brew Starter Pack ($43)
We all need some caffeine in the morning, especially when the sun rises later than we'd prefer. This cold brew will get your energy and creative juices flowing!
Primrosia 60 Dual Tip Marker Pens ($30)
Whether you're an artist, a planner pro, or you love to make bullet journal collages, this is a great opportunity to splurge on some supplies that are nicer than you would usually get for yourself. These pens have two ends; one tip is a watercolor felt tip brush and one is a 0.4 fineliner for any details you want to add.
Chloe Glass 3-Wick Candle ($24)
Scents like Juniper Pine and Chai have the holiday season written *all* over them. When the candle wax runs out, use the jar as a display!
Ostrichpillow Eye Mask ($45)
Light plays a huge part in our circadian rhythm (which also dictates our sleep cycles, hormones, and more). Get a good night's sleep with a 3D ergonomic mask that'll help you sleep in total darkness.
Athleta Cozy Karma 1/4 Zip Hoodie ($119)
Layer up before and after your workout with this soft plush hoodie. We love how its neutral tones will go with literally everything.
B+C Online Classes ($10/month)
Try out our B+C online classes to learn a new skill or brush up on an old one! From scrapbooking to baking to beer brewing, there's something for everyone.
Over $50
Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops ($75)
Girls just want cute accessories. Treat yourself to a pair of hoops that are chic enough to wear for years. Wear them alone or mix and match with your favorite pairs of studs.
Corset-Seamed Velvet Top ($120)
Grab a velvety top minimal enough to rock at your office holiday party but detailed enough to make a statement.
Allbirds Women's Wool Runner-up Mizzles ($135)
These sleek sneakers are made with ZQ Merino wool *and* they have a water repellent shield so that your feet will stay dry on rainy and snowy days. Plus they're minimal enough to go with just about everything.
Luxury Pure Silk Pillowcase ($78)
These anti-aging, anti-wrinkle silk pillowcases are great for your hair and your skin because there isn't as much friction as cotton cases and the silk doesn't absorb oil and dirt.
Cheeky 8 Bottle Kit ($60)
You've got to have some good options for New Year's, so grab this kit that can give you 50 different kinds of cocktails. These juices and syrups will give your bar cart a serious upgrade.
Honey Mama's Bar 9-Pack ($54)
Get a variety of cocoa truffle bars to save for dessert, movie night, or for your midnight snack cravings.
Sunday Riley Good Genes Serum ($122)
Give yourself the gift of younger looking skin with this serum that'll exfoliate and brighten your dark spots. Your future self will thank you!
Scrabble for Anthropologie Game ($138)
We've never seen a Scrabble this pretty! Family game night just got a whole lot more colorful with this elegant garden bistro special edition.
Subscribe to our email newsletter and follow us on Pinterest for more holiday gift ideas!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Brit + Co Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!