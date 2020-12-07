6 Creative DIY Ideas to Take Your Gift Wrapping Skills to The Next Level
If you're looking for a way to put your creative chops to good use this season, try designing your own custom holiday gift wrap! Brit will show you how in this interactive, choose-your-own-adventure tutorial video we made together with Camp by Walmart. There, you can decide if your decorating style is more glam or traditional, if you'd rather work with wrapping paper or a gift box, and set your skill level to novice or advanced. See all of the festive and creative combos by tuning into the video now!
Content Director at Brit + Co
If you lack a certain way with words, then perhaps you can rely on showing how you feel this holiday season with an artful greeting card you can make at home! Brit dropped by our crafting studio where we teamed with Camp by Walmart to create a choose-your-own-adventure holiday card tutorial. In the interactive video, it's up to you to decide what type of card you want to make — sentimental, or stylish? Three-dimensional, or keep it simple? After you've selected your design vibe, Brit helps you assemble it all together so your last-min card is ready to send. Get ready to pick up a few new DIY tricks when you watch the video now!