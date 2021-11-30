Brit’s Holiday Is Full Of Style And DIY Inspo
We love a good holiday DIY for getting kids in the spirit of the season. It's a great way to bond as a family, start new traditions, and decorate your home with personal mementos. Brit Morin, our founder and CEO, is always full of fresh ideas for getting creative with her boys, Austin and Ansel, around the holidays. From turning toy cars into ornaments to decorating cute paper stars to stamping holiday paper with paint (and potatoes!), here's what she and her family are making to celebrate and decorate this season.
This year, we partnered with H&M to style her home, her closet, and her kiddos (holiday card, check!) for any festive occasion. H&M Kids is our go-to for cute, affordable, and quality pieces and their popular holiday line this year has us smitten.
Want to get in on the fun? Check out these three holiday DIYs that are perfect for kids and a joy to make!
Recycled Car Ornament DIY
Stock up on fresh rosemary and gold twine and you're good to go with this super easy and sustainable DIY. Kids have toy cars they no longer covet? Turn them into adorable ornaments - family heirloom in the bag. Plus, these charming ornaments will spark childhood memories for all your tree-decorating years.
We love that Brit's boys went straight to making these easy ornaments - no instructions needed. They were focused for a good 20 minutes on making them too #momgoals! How cute are Ansel's gamer-inspired H&M Faux Shearling-lined High Tops, BTW? And Brit's H&M Wide-leg Twill Pants? WANT!
Simply tie the rosemary on the bed of the truck and hang around your tree - a little glue gun action optional to secure the bow and "tree."
And nothing says holiday more than a red bow-tie. We're loving this sweet H&M Three-Piece Set that has an adjustable tie and elastic strap, making holiday outfitting so easy!
Paper Ornament DIY
H&M has loads of home inspiration for the holidays too, from pillows to throws to mugs and more.
The kids couldn't wait to decorate these H&M Paper Christmas Ornaments with paint pens and gem stickers. They really pop hung all around the tree.
We love the idea of decorating the tree with giant stuffed animals in lieu of a traditional train track. Check out H&M's giraffe and penguin for just the right size.
Potato Stamping DIY
This classic DIY is fun for kids to wrap gifts for grandparents, teachers, and friends. There's some cutting involved so definitely need a parent overseeing this one.
What You'll Need:
- Cookie cutters
- Russet potato
- Knife (for parents only!)
- Paint brush
- Acrylic paint
- Paper towel (to wipe moisture off potato)
How To Make Your Potato Stamp:
- Cut your potato in half, lengthwise
- Press your cookie cutter firmly into the flat side of a potato half.
- Use your knife to cut around the edges of the cookie cutter
- Cut about an inch and a half around the potato so that the cookie cutter portion of the potato will be sticking out.
- Use knife to cut small details if necessary.
- Pop out cookie cutter.
- Use paper towel to wipe off moisture
- Apply paint to the stamp shape using a paint brush (kids can do this too!)
- Stamp away for beautiful and sustainable gift wrap!
Pro tip: Look for large potatoes that will allow enough surface area for your cookie cutters. Stamp onto smooth, matte surfaces for best results!
Hot chocolate breaks optional! H&M White Ceramic Mugs are super affordable, simply modern, and come in a pack of four.
Our favorite thing about H&M clothes for kids? They're durable and fuss-free - bring on the frosting!
That's a wrap! Thanks to Brit and her family for opening up their home. And thanks to H&M for all the fun and cute clothes and holiday decor. Experiencing the holiday season through the eyes of kids makes celebrating that much more magical. We're savoring every moment along the way with our friends and family this season and hope you do too.
Also, Brit's family dog Pixel makes the cutest cameo ever. Happy holidays y'all!
How will you be sharing the holidays with your kiddos? Share with us @BritandCo!
Photography by Nicole Hill-Gerulat
Styling by Kayla Story
Hair and Makeup by Stephanie Cardenas
B+C Studios in partnership with H&M
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.