We're Obsessed With Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore's Mini "Charlie's Angels" Reunion This Week!
Lucy Liu joined Drew Barrymore in an exclusive interview on The Drew Barrymore Show on March 21. The Charlie’s Angels co-stars and IRL besties had a lot to chat about, most notably the “gorgeous” nudes Liu took of Barrymore in her dressing room. Let's see what all the fuss is about...👀
Barrymore mentioned she remembered a nude photoshoot with Liu, but that she couldn't find the photos anywhere. Liu quickly replied, "I have them. I do, of course." Liu continued to hype up how natural, playful, and gorgeous the photos are, adding that Drew is just as gorgeous now. I need my friends to gas me up like that, whether I'm stylishly suited up or baring it all in my birthday suit!
In the interview, Liu and Barrymore share industry secrets from the filming of some of Liu’s notorious films and shows, alongside photos of them with Diaz.
According to Liu and Barrymore, the iconic fight scene in Charlie’s Angels wasn’t as smooth as it appeared. In reality, Liu claims it would have been “impossible” had they not been connected to a wire.
“Didn’t we have to scale that fence, also?” she asked, with Barrymore confirming that they did scale a fence...and in heels.
Liu explained that they trained eight hours a day, five days a week. She said, “But what a memorable photo it made. We were pretty badass.”
Our favorite tidbit from this talk show convo? Finding out that Dame Helen Mirren had the best advice for Lucy on the Shazam! Fury of the Gods set. Mirren told Liu, "Be on time, and don't be a b*tch." Iconic, and relevant to well...all of us.
Who is Lucy Liu?
Lucy Liu is an actress and Hollywood icon. She teamed up with Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz in Charlie’s Angels (2000). The three actresses played The Angels, a trio of elite private investigators tasked with tracking down a kidnapped soon-to-be billionaire to prevent his new software from ending up in the wrong hands.
Liu’s acting career continued in a series of blockbuster movies and cult-favorite TV shows, including Ally McBeal (1997 - 2002), Kill Bill (2003) and SHAZAM (2023). Liu even had a brief cameo in Sex and the City, in the ever-iconic Birkin scene.
Is Lucy Liu in Shazam?
Yes, Lucy Liu plays Kalypso in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. She's joined by actors like Zachary Levi (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), and Dame Helen Mirren (The Good Liar).
Where can I see Shazam! Fury of the Gods?
Shazam! Fury of the Gods premiered on March 17. You can see the film in theaters nationwide.
Who are some of your fave celeb BFFS? Tell us in the comments and be sure to sign up for our newsletter to keep up with all the best trending stories!
Image via The Drew Barrymore Show
Olivia Taylor is a writer and creative covering pop culture, beauty, style, wellness, health, relationships, lifestyle and basically anything else you can think of. A lifelong creative and self-proclaimed reality TV buff, Olivia spends her time outside of work surfing, skateboarding, attending cool indie concerts and finding the best acai bowls in town. Say hi to her on Instagram @heyitsoliviataylor and on Twitter @inneedofmargs.