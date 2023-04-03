ICYMI: Beautiful By Drew Barrymore Released A Cozy New Chair
Get excited, Drew Barrymore fans: our favorite actress and talk show host is branching into the world of furniture.
Barrymore, who co-founded kitchenware brand Beautiful By Drew, is expanding her brand into your living room with her “Beautiful Drew Chair,” which retails at $298.
“For the longest time, I wanted to make an elevated, chic, comfy and economically accessible boucle chair because I didn’t see it out there in the market place. I like to create the things I want to see in the world… so we made it at @beautifulbydrew and I’m beyond thrilled with how it turned out,” Barrymore wrote in an Instagram post announcing its launch.
The oversized boucle chair chair promises to blend style and comfort in a streamlined design “highlighted by soft, fabric upholstery with natural fibers for an elegant touch and soothing cream tones that compliment a variety of home decor styles and color palettes. The 3 plush accent pillows add customizable comfort. The metal swivel base spins 360 degrees so you can easily direct your attention anywhere in the room.”
The brand, which retails exclusively at Walmart, is known for creating some of the cutest, affordable kitchen appliances and accessories (I mean, just look at their colors!).
We’re excited to see how the Emmy-award winning host fares in this new industry, but if her chair is anything like her appliances, we know it will be good.
Find Barrymore’s Beautiful Drew Chair at Walmart.
Photo: Beautiful by Drew/Walmart
Olivia Taylor is a writer and creative covering pop culture, beauty, style, wellness, health, relationships, lifestyle and basically anything else you can think of. A lifelong creative and self-proclaimed reality TV buff, Olivia spends her time outside of work surfing, skateboarding, attending cool indie concerts and finding the best acai bowls in town. Say hi to her on Instagram @heyitsoliviataylor and on Twitter @inneedofmargs.