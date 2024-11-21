9 Holiday Drinks That Are Way Better Than A Peppermint Mocha
Step aside, peppermint mocha! I’m here to disrupt everything you thought you knew about the seasonal bev. Hear me out: there are tons of different holiday drinks out there, and at this point, the classic pep moch is a bit expected. When you compare it to some of my personal favorites (like Starbucks’ Chestnut Praline Latte and a chai espresso martini), it just doesn’t hit as hard as it used to.
In honor of switching up your go-to seasonal sip, here are 9 holiday drinks that (in my humble opinion) rank higher than the peppermint mocha.
Starbucks
1. Chestnut Praline Latte (Starbucks)
To me, nutty flavors are especially holiday-like. For example, Starbucks' Chestnut Praline Latte packs a flavorful punch with not one, but two different nuts. It's deliciously sweet (but not overly so) and fittingly festive now that the coffee chain's serving their holiday drinks in red and green cups.
Raymond Ma Yi Rong / PEXELS
2. Orange Mocha
I recently tried an orange mocha for the first time, and I must say I'm hooked. While you may think of orange as more of a summer flavor, when you pair it with mocha sauce and a nice cinnamon-clove topping, it's totally winter-esque. If you still crave the chocolatey vibes of a peppermint mocha – but have been pepperminted out recently – give the orange mocha a try! Bonus points if you use dark chocolate for the mocha component.
Dunkin’
3. Cookie Butter Cold Brew (Dunkin’)
Next up is none other than the Cookie Butter Cold Brew from Dunkin'. This iced bev is part of their current holiday menu, and a single sip of it instantly transports me to the kitchen on Christmas Eve, where my fam is ferociously baking up Christmas cookies. It's also got notes of warm spices, which amp up the holiday vibes even more.
Starbucks
4. Sugar Cookie Latte (Starbucks)
As another massive holiday menu hit from Starbs, the Sugar Cookie Latte is (in my opinion!) immediately way more fun than a peppermint mocha because the top of the drink gets finished off with tiny red and green sugar sprinkles. You just can't be mad at cute sprinks.
Meredith Holser
5. Peppermint Matcha Latte
Peppermint syrup in a matcha latte is truly unmatched... a master barista move, if you ask me. The minty effect mixed with matcha's earthier notes is just too good. If you've never tried this combo before, now's your sign! Plus, I'd like to think this peppermint-y bev is a bit lighter than your average peppermint mocha since it's not loaded with chocolate or espresso, which, when consumed in conjunction, can really kickstart a crazy sugar rush.
Mixop
6. White Russian
I'd take a creamy cocktail over a peppermint mocha any day. Luckily, the traditional recipe for a White Russian includes coffee liqueur, so you can still get your fix of caffeine! I personally only really drink this around the holidays, and it's always been quite a warm welcome to the most wonderful time of the year.
Half Baked Harvest
7. Chai Espresso Martini
Espresso martinis are essentially season-less, but when you throw some chai into the recipe, they become so much more fit for the holidays. Just look at that festive star anise garnish!
Polina Kovaleva / PEXELS
8. Hot Toddy
Hot toddiesget me goin' way more than the thought of peppermint mochas do. They're super easy to make at home with just three ingredients, bourbon being the most important one. It's just the thing the doctor ordered, especially after being out in the cold winter weather.
Justina Huddleston
9. Mulled Wine
Mulled wine – in whatever wine iteration, red or white – is one of the most rewarding holiday drinks. You just let all the ingredients simmer for an hour or two, and anyone who likes mulled wine knows that the warm, fuzzy feeling of your first sip is truly unbeatable.
