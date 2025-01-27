OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

The Dunkin’ Valentine’s Day Menu Returns This Week With 2 “Most Requested” Donut Flavors

Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserJan 27, 2025
Meredith Holser
The sweet season of love just got even sweeterDunkin’s back at it again with some all-new menu offerings, just in time for Valentine’s Day! They’ll be launching some delicious donut flavors this week in lieu of the holiday, including two of the “most requested” limited-time items.

Scroll on to see what’s joining the 2025 Dunkin’ Valentine’s Day menu!

dunkin valentine's day menu 2025

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ fanatics will know (and love) the two famed donuts returning to the V-Day menu: the Cupid’s Choice and Brownie Batter specialty donuts!

The Cupid’s Choice Specialty Donut is filled generously with Bavarian kreme and topped off with strawberry-flavored icing and some festive sprinkles.

The Brownie Batter Specialty Donut is filled with a chocolatey brownie batter-flavored butter creme. Then, it’s finished off with a rich chocolate icing and, of course, Valentine’s Day sprinkles!

dunkin valentine's day menu 2025

Dunkin’

The rest of Dunkin’s donut lineup will be getting a Valentine's Day makeover, too! Through February 18, all of their filled donuts will be handed off to you in a lovely heart-shaped shell. Plus, every regular donut (including Munchkins!) that typically comes with sprinkles will be prepared with pink, white, and red heart sprinkles. I’ll take, like, 30! Thanks!

dunkin valentine's day menu 2025

Dunkin’

The Dunkin’ Valentine’s Day menu officially launches on Wednesday, January 29.

dunkin valentine's day menu 2025

Dunkin’

And if the returning donuts aren’t enough to fill your Dunkin' Valentine’s Day menu cravings, the coffee chain is pairing up with New York-based artist and muralist Corey Paige Designs for a super cute merch capsule collection. Launching January 29 at 9am ET, you’ll be able to shop two adorable crewnecks ($45), a hat ($25), socks ($16), and a heart-shaped tote bag ($25)!

dunkin valentine's day menu 2025

Dunkin’

So, this season, make sure to snag a Dunkin’ Valentine’s donut (or a dozen!) and rock your love for the chain with some irresistibly cute merch!

