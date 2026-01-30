The Dunkin' 2026 Valentine’s Menu Is Here With Festive Drinks, Heart Donuts, & A Collectible Munchkins Tin

Love is in the air and at Dunkin'. The coffee chain has officially launched its highly anticipated 2026 Valentine’s Day menu, and everything on the lineup is so fun and festive. From new coffee and matcha drinks to heart-shaped donuts and a new collectible Munchkins tin, you're definitely going to want to celebrate with the delicious offerings.

Dunkin's 2026 Valentine's Day drinks are here

Dunkin'

Dunkin's Valentine's Day drink menu can be divided into two distinct moods: refreshing fruit sips and indulgent lattes.

Leading the charge is the Heart Eyes Daydream Refresher, which combines a Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher with blueberry flavoring and oat milk, all topped off with Sweet Cold Foam.

Next up is the Chocolate Covered Strawberry Daydream, which follows the same recipe, but swaps the blueberry flavoring for Chocolate Cold Foam.

For the more cynical romantics, Dunkin's standout drink is the Toxic Ex-Presso Cloud Latte. It blends espresso with mocha and raspberry before being topped with Chocolate Cold Foam.

If you’re looking for a sip that's more optimistic, the Sweet On You Cloud Latte offers a sweet escape with caramel, coconut, and Sweet Cold Foam.

Here are even more tasty drinks on the seasonal lineup: