The Dunkin' 2026 Valentine’s Menu Is Here With Festive Drinks, Heart Donuts, & A Collectible Munchkins Tin
Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Love is in the air and at Dunkin'. The coffee chain has officially launched its highly anticipated 2026 Valentine’s Day menu, and everything on the lineup is so fun and festive. From new coffee and matcha drinks to heart-shaped donuts and a new collectible Munchkins tin, you're definitely going to want to celebrate with the delicious offerings.
See everything on the Dunkin' Valentine's Day menu below!
Dunkin's 2026 Valentine's Day drinks are here
Dunkin'
Dunkin's Valentine's Day drink menu can be divided into two distinct moods: refreshing fruit sips and indulgent lattes.
Leading the charge is the Heart Eyes Daydream Refresher, which combines a Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher with blueberry flavoring and oat milk, all topped off with Sweet Cold Foam.
Next up is the Chocolate Covered Strawberry Daydream, which follows the same recipe, but swaps the blueberry flavoring for Chocolate Cold Foam.
For the more cynical romantics, Dunkin's standout drink is the Toxic Ex-Presso Cloud Latte. It blends espresso with mocha and raspberry before being topped with Chocolate Cold Foam.
If you’re looking for a sip that's more optimistic, the Sweet On You Cloud Latte offers a sweet escape with caramel, coconut, and Sweet Cold Foam.
Here are even more tasty drinks on the seasonal lineup:
- Blush Spritz Refresher: A Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher topped with sparkling water.
- The Perfect Matcha: Matcha mixed with whole milk and topped with Sweet Cold Foam.
- Buff Chai: Chai syrup combined with Protein Milk. It's available hot or iced and has 15 grams of protein (for a medium size).
Dunkin' is bringing all the festive sweets this Valentine's season
Dunkin'
It wouldn't be Valentine's without some sweet. treats!
Dunkin' is celebrating the return of the Brownie Batter and Cupid’s Choice donuts.
Plus, this year, every filled donut on the menu gets a glow-up with a special heart-shaped shell.
Perhaps the most exciting addition for Dunkin' fans is the Valentine’s Day Sprinkle Munchkins Tin. Available only with a 25-count purchase, this collectible tin serves a dual purpose: it’s a perfect gift and a charitable powerhouse. Dunkin’ has pledged to donate $2 from every tin sold to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, supporting children battling hunger and illness.
Exclusive offers for Dunkin' rewards members in February
Dunkin'
- February 1-7: Earn 3X points on Refreshers
- February 14: Earn 3X points on all espresso beverages
- February 22-28: Get a $2 10-count Munchkins with a beverage purchase
- February 27: Earn 3X points on all protein beverages in honor of National Protein Day
