BRB, Counting Down The Days Until I Can Eat Dunkin’ Valentine’s Donuts
It's been 1,037 days since Dunkin' last served their beloved Pink Velvet Macchiato, but the count for coffee fans will finally be over very soon. The Dunkin' Valentine's menu drops on December 27, with the ever-popular Pink Velvet Macchiato in tow. But that's not all – the chain is introducing a brand-new drink and some pretty tasty treats to help usher in the new year and V-Day. Ahead, everything that's on the Dunkin' Valentine's menu!
When does Dunkin' Valentine's menu come out?
The Dunkin' Valentine's menu will come out on December 27, 2023.
What does Dunkin' Donuts have for Valentine's Day?
For Valentine's Day 2024, Dunkin' is bringing back their long-awaited Pink Velvet Macchiato, available hot or iced. The V-Day menu will also include the new White Chocolate Hazelnut Coffee, the Frosty Red Velvet Donut, the Pancake Wake-Up Wrap, some Sweet Black Pepper Snackin’ Bacon + Breakfast Sandwich, the Brownie Batter Donut, Cupid’s Choice Donut, and Heart-Shaped Donuts!
What are the flavors of Dunkin' Valentine's Day 2024?
The flavors of Dunkin' Valentine's Day 2024 drinks include Pink Velvet and White Chocolate Hazelnut.
The Dunkin' Winter Menu For Early 2024
Hot Pink Velvet Macchiato
It appears Dunkin' is bringing an entirely new meaning to "pink drink." The Pink Velvet Macchiato combines espresso, red velvet cake flavoring, milk, and notes of cream cheese frosting to bring forth a supremely sweet sip. I'm obsessed with the pink color, and it's just so fitting for celebrating V-Day!
Iced Pink Velvet Macchiato
You can also order the Pink Velvet Macchiato iced. How gorgeous is that layering? According to Dunkin', this drink will be available through late February.
NEW! White Hazelnut Bark Coffee
I really don't think there's a better flavor combo than hazelnut and white chocolate, so this new Dunkin' drink checks all my boxes for the perfect coffee order. You'll get the nutty notes of toasted hazelnut against a creamy background of white chocolate (and, of course, coffee) when you sip this one down!
Frosty Red Velvet Donut
I'm loving that you can get both breakfast and dessert with the Dunkin' Valentine's menu. In true V-Day spirit, the chain is reintroducing their Frosty Red Velvet Donut, which features a rich red velvet cake base topped with vanilla icing and a delightful dose of cream cheese sprinkles.
Pancake Wake-Up Wrap
You don't have to kickstart your day with sugary treats if you don't want to, either. The Dunkin' Valentine's menu also has the Pancake Wake-Up Wrap, which boasts a hearty stack of bacon (or sausage), egg, and melted cheese, all wrapped in a fluffier-than-fluffy pancake. Pair it with some maple syrup for dipping, and you're ready to rock it!
Sweet Black Pepper Snackin’ Bacon + Breakfast Sandwich
The Sweet Black Pepper Seasoned Bacon is also coming back to Dunkin', and will be available to order in the form of their Snackin' Bacon, or on the indulgent Sweet Black Pepper Seasoned Bacon Sandwich!
The Dunkin' Valentine's Menu Begins January 31
Dunkin's V-Day menu will debut on January 31, 2024, with multiple sweet treats to follow. Dunkin' fans can expect the Brownie Batter Donut, Cupid’s Choice Donut, and Heart-Shaped Donuts to return in the name of the holiday! I just know these seasonal offerings are gonna be mouthwateringly tasty when I eat 'em alongside the Pink Velvet Macchiato.
