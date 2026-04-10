Wait — How Rich is the Dutton Family From 'Yellowstone'?

After diving into historical documents to figure out the net worth of all the Gilded Age characters, I have finances on the mind. Although let's be real. I love a budget, so finances are kind of always on the mind.

Considering we love the Yellowstone universe here at Brit + Co, I'm basically always thinking about one Dutton or another (most frequently Spencer Dutton. I love you Brandon Sklenar). Well, my team was chatting and we all started wondering: how much is the Dutton family actually worth? I did some digging across Reddit forums and market websites to come up with the answer, so while we wait for the first episode of Dutton Ranch to premiere, check out the numbers below.

Missing Yellowstone? Keep reading to see what the Dutton family net worth could be if they really lived in Montana.

Are the Duttons millionaires? Paramount Yeah, in terms of net worth, it's very safe to assume the Duttons are technically millionaires — if not billionaires — on paper, but that doesn't mean they can just write a check for a million dollars. "In season 1 (I'm re-watching currently) Dan Jenkins said that there is about 10 people in the world who would be able to buy the Yellowstone ranch, this would translate into multi-multi billionaires," one viewer explains on Reddit. "The ranch is mentioned to be about 500,000 acres. Willa Hayes offers then $10,000 per acre for 50,000 acres. At that valuation, the total ranch is worth at least $3 billion." But just because they have a ton of land doesn't mean they have a ton of money at their disposal. Market Realist makes the point that "the ranch faces hefty taxation and also supports the family." "Land values and inheritance taxes are killing a way of life," creator Taylor Sheridan told Deadline.

How much did the Dutton family sell the ranch for? Paramount At the end of Yellowstone, the Dutton family sold their land to the Reservation for just $1.1 million so that the land would be preserved and protected. Even though the Reservation tore down the home and stables, they kept the graveyard in tact and declared that the Valley was protected land.

Who is the billionaire in Yellowstone? Paramount So yes, there is a billionaire in the first two seasons of Yellowstone. Billionaire Dan Jenkins (played by Danny Huston) is a land developer originally from California who is in Montana and is determined to take the Yellowstone ranch. But when the Beck brothers come into the show in season 2, he ends up teaming up with John and Chief Rainwater instead.

Where can I watch Yellowstone? Paramount All seasons of Yellowstone are streaming now on Paramount+!

Who's in the Yellowstone cast? Paramount The cast of Yellowstone season 5 includes some of our favorite stars from past seasons, like Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Finn Little, Cole Hauser, Gil Birmingham, Wendy Moniz, and Mo Brings Plenty. And while Kevin Costner isn't in the second part of the final season of the show, Bella Hadid is.

Interested in the numbers? Check out Here's How Much the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Stars Make (& Who Makes The Most) for more.