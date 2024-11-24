9 Easy Holiday Hairstyles You Can Effortlessly Recreate At Home
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Fretting over which hairstyles to choose from now that you know you're going to a holiday party? Please don't because we've got 9 ideas that are super easy to recreate at home. We know you want to look your best, but it's not worth stressing over. All you have to do is figure out if you're looking to wear a ponytail or a bob. Once you've figured that out, the styling part is super easy.
Keep scrolling for the easiest holiday hairstyles that'll make heads turn at any party you RSVP to
1. Top Knot Bun
Top knot buns look good on anyone regardless of age. We first admired them on ballerinas and later found out how easy they are to achieve. To create this sleek look, you'll need a hair wax stick, a boar bristle brush, elastic hair ties, and a holding spray to keep everything together!
2. A Cute Scarf Ponytail
After the top knot bun, this hairstyle is another easy one to pull off and doesn't really require a curling iron. All you need to do is gather your hair into a low ponytail before securing it with a hair tie. Once you've done that, wrap a festive red scarf around the hair tie for a look that shows you're ready for Christmas!
3. Layered Straight Hair
Depending on your preference, you may refer to this style as straightened hair or a silk press. All that matters is making sure you have the best blowout products and tools to help you achieve it! If you have naturally curly hair, we recommend using The Doux's Press Play Thermal Set. It includes:
- PRESS REWIND Curl Retention Shampoo
- FAST FORWARD Heat Prep Conditioner
- JUST GLAZE Silkening Fluid
- SILENT TREATMENT 30-day Humidity Shield
- O.P.P. Heat Protectant Spray
- DOUX DROPS Bonding Polish
- GANGSTER WRAP Foaming Wrap Lotion
You'll also want to use a blow dryer that has a concentrator nozzle along with a round brush to help smooth your hair. After that, all you'll have to do is flat iron your hair and that's it!
4. Barrel Curls
We love barrel curls because they can look however you want them. If you want to go for a bombshell look, we recommend pin curling your hair after using the curling attachments of the T3 Aire 360 Blowout System. You'll want to section your hair so you're able to wrap individual strands around the base of the curler, preferably at an angle to achieve a spiral style like the one above!
5. Half Side Hairstyle
We love an impressive half-side hairstyle that reminds us of Aunt Zelda fromThe Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. However, you won't have to curl your hair as much with this look. All you'll need to do is french braid both sides of your hair at night and simply unravel them once you're ready to make your party debut.
6. Wavy Bob
Bobs aren't going anywhere, not that we want them to! They're incredibly flattering and have the perfect amount of body that we fangirl over. This hairstyle is super easy because you only need to lightly curl the ends of your hair to achieve an effortless look. Honestly, you can use a curling or flat iron without a problem.
7. Coiffed Bob
Don't feel like putting in that much work to look dolled up? We hear you loud and clear so we're sharing another bob option. You won't have to watch your curling iron heat up because this is strictly a job for your flat iron.
Put it on a low setting (under 400 degrees) and lightly curl the ends of your hair under. If you want to create the perfect side bang, you can add one or two curlers to it so it's held in place until the perfect time.
8. Volumized Bob
Leon Bennett/Getty Images
Another bob? Yes, please! This hairstyle is for anyone who wants VOLUME without having to spend all morning curling their hair. All you need to do is invest in a good roller setthat'll form the perfect curls overnight; kudos if they're thermal! Just make sure to part your hair the way you want prior to and you'll be looking like a glamorous queen the next day or night.
9. Pixie Cut
Although they can be high maintenance because of the salon upkeep, pixie cuts are fairly easy to style. You can using foaming lotion to create finger waves or created a slicked look that turns head. If you want to add a few curls to your hair, you'll need a small flat iron that can gently grabs each strand.
Which of these holiday hairstyles will you be rocking to your upcoming Christmas party?!
Looking for more hair inspo? Be sure to sign up for our weekly email newsletter!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.