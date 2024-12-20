18 Flattering Gray Bob Hairstyles For Every Face Shape
We get it — you've probably been eyeing the scissors all year, looking to refresh your gorgeous gray hair with a new hairstyle...and wondering if anyone will be able to tell if you cut a few inches off yourself. While we can't tell you that you should become an at-home stylist unless you're 100% confident of your skills, we can share some super cute haircut inspo with you! From cute bobs with bangs to a longer 'lob,' these gray bob hairstyles styles will be give you a "new look, new me" feel as you head into 2025!
Scroll down for all the best gray bob hairstyles to show to your stylist at your next salon appointment!
A Chic Gray Bob
Go for the classic style by asking for this exact cut at the salon. This shape makes everyone looks amazing and is probably one of the most versatile gray bobs that can inspire your next trip to the salon. To maintain it, you'll want to protect your hair with a scarf at night. During the day, make sure you use a heat protectant before curling it with one of your flat irons.
This blunt hairstyle looks SO good with glasses, too! Pair it with a statement lipstick, and you're really making some stylish moves!
A Gray Lob
Bobs can be as short or long as you want as evidenced by this longer 'lob.' This is for the person who doesn't want to have hair like Rapunzel, but still wants to maintain some of their length. If you ever want to go for a shorter look with this style, all you have to do is pin curl the ends of your hair.
I love how this cut cascades with naturally curly or wavy hair!
I mean, look how flattering this is!
Plus, this slightly shorter length can really add some body to the ends!
A Bob With Bangs
Listen, a bob and bangs are a match made in heaven. I don't make the rules — it just works beautifully! If you're looking to really frame your face, this is a really great option! And look at how it makes your gorgeous features stand out even more!
A Perfectly Curled Under Gray Bob
Then again, you can keep it short and simple with this perfectly curled gray bob. Whether you consider yourself bold or not for rocking this style, it's one of those looks that'll stand out if you add a beautiful balayage to it.
Did we just give you an idea? We think so!
And with the round glasses to boot? Yeah, this woman screams, "I look good, and I cannot be stopped!"
This look can also add a lot of softness to your aura, too. Really love how it hugs her face here!
A Shorter Gray Bob With Side Bangs
The best thing about shorter hairstyles are their ability to highlight someone's features. If you have an oval face with high cheekbones, this style will amplify them. Not only that, but you'll have fun parting your hair to create side bangs.
Tip: Use a small flat iron to create depth without over-curling your hair.
Look at how this cut angles perfectly with her face! So sleek!
A Stacked Or Graduated Bob
Another chic bob to wear is a stacked or graduated bob. Similar to the stylish woman in the picture, we imagine this hairstyle is for the woman who loves letting her personality shine through whatever she's wearing. We're jumping the gun, but this is one of those hairstyles you'll have fun planning outfits around.
I just love how this frames and elongates her face! The hairstyle makes her look refreshed and young, giving features like her eyes a chance to really shine!
A Gray Wavy Bob
This is the perfect length and shape to make your natural curls or waves shine. You won't even have to worry about curling your hair with this style because it doesn't require you to. If you're not sure what to use on your hair, we recommend using products from Sienna Naturals to help with the overall health of it.
This hairstyle adds so much movement to your look!
You don't have to have such exaggerated waves, either. Some subtle waviness to your gray bob hairstyle is just enough to add that beautiful movement!
A Fully Curly Bob
Curly hair don't care? A gray bob hairstyle is PERFECT for you. This look says you're fun, fabulous, and ready to have a good time. Plus, it's yet another look that goes oh-so well with your statement glasses — the perfect chic look, if I do say so myself!
