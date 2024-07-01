How To Reverse Postpartum Hair Loss, According According To Certified Experts
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
I'll never forget the moment I realized I was in the thick of postpartum hair loss. My natural hair was coming out in clumps every timed I washed or brushed it — I was devastated, which is honestly the understatement of the century. However, things got better over time and my hair eventually grew back.
All I could think about after that ordeal is how many other first-time moms felt confused about postpartum hair loss. We get so much information about taking care of our newborns that sometimes our own care feels lost in the shuffle.
My curiosity led me to Certified Nurse Midwife Lucy Chapin of Mad River Birth and Wellness and Double Board Certified, Parth Patel, MD of PS Dermatology & Surgery. They helped me breakdown what happens during postpartum hair loss, and also shared a few tips for how you can combat it and get your hair back to being its healthiest after you give birth.
What is postpartum hair loss and why does it happen?
There's a few reasons why postpartum hair loss occurs, and they're not as scary as you think. "While it might seem like your hair is falling out excessively, it's actually a matter of catching up," Dr. Patel says.
Did you just raise an eyebrow in confusion? It's okay because I did the same thing when I talked to my OBGYN about my concerns as a first-time mom. Prior to that giving birth, my hair was shiny and it was growing quicker than it had before.
The reason for this, Dr. Patel explains, is that hormonal shifts — particularly increased estrogen — prolong the growth phase of your hair follicles. "This explains the luscious locks many moms experience while expecting," he shares.
"After delivery, however, estrogen levels plummet, causing a large number of hair follicles to enter the resting phase and eventually shed. This shedding typically starts around 3-4 months postpartum and can last up to a year."
This is something that even shocked Rihanna. She told Refinery29that her postpartum hair loss didn't even occur at the same time. "I didn’t expect it to happen in waves. I thought it would just happen and grow back," she said. If it can happen to Rihanna, it can happen to any of us!
Is it postpartum hair loss permanent issue?
MART PRODUCTION/Pexels
Most of us are used to seeing a few hair strands on our clothes or in our bathroom sinks here and there because hair regularly sheds. But, it can be scary to see your hair shedding at what feels like an alarming rate. I actually screamed the first time I washed my hair and saw a ton of hair in my shower.
Do you want to know a secret though? Your hair will grow back!
"The positive element is that postpartum hair loss is temporary, and your hair will eventually return to its pre-pregnancy fullness," Dr. Patel says. This may take time, but its reassuring to know that this shedding won't last forever.
How can moms combat postpartum hair loss?
I opted to start over fresh by getting a pixie cut, but you don't have to go that route if you don't want to! Lucy Chapin and Dr. Patel say there are other ways to combat postpartum hair loss that can help ease the shock of seeing your hair fall out.
Bring Up Your Concerns To Your Provider To Help Maintain Your Health
"Work with your care providers to make sure you do not have anemia or a thyroid imbalance," Chapin suggests. This is actually something I had checked because a few women in my family have thyroid issues, but I'm grateful that my levels were normal.
Chapin also suggests that you don't stop taking your prenatal vitamins in addition to eating a diet rich in protein and healthy fats. We don't always get all of the nutrients we need in our diet so it's important to help support your body's efforts to balance your hormones.
Most importantly, Dr. Patel says to keep hydrated! "Dehydration can impact hair growth. Aim to drink plenty of water throughout the day." This is especially true if you're breastfeeding during the postpartum period.
Be Gentle With Your Hair & Body
This is something everyone should be doing on a regular basis, but I know I'm guilty of not being gentle with my hair if I'm in a rush. But, the best thing you can do when experiencing postpartum hair loss is to give your hair lots of TLC and grace.
Dr. Patel says, "Avoid tight hairstyles that pull on the scalp and use a wide-tooth comb to minimize breakage. Opt for lukewarm showers and pat your hair dry instead of rubbing." Similarly, Lucy thinks you should limit your use of heat. This may be hard for those of us who love to blow dry and flat iron our hair, but it's one of the best things you can do. If you need inspo, here's a few heatless hairstyles you can try!
If you decide to cut your hair into a pixie cut like I did, I'll say that using a moisturizing shampoo and conditioner helped a ton. Simultaneously, Dr. Patel says it's okay to use volumizing products to "...addd body and make the hair appear thicker while it regrows."
In between wash days, you can give yourself a scalp massage. "Stimulating your scalp with a gentle massage can improve blood circulation, which may promote hair growth," Dr. Patel explains.
One last thing you can do is ask your doctor if topical Minoxidil (think Rogaine) is beneficial to combat postpartum hair loss. Dr. Patel says, "Don't get discouraged if you don't see immediate results," which goes for just about anything!
Final Thoughts From A First-Time Mom
I'm not going to lie to you — it can be scary when you're in the thick of postpartum and may be having a hard time navigating it. My hope for you is that you have an incredible support system around you from your village (S.O., parents, siblings, friends) to your healthcare providers because no one is meant to weather parenthood alone.
As much as your newborn baby needs a ton of love and care, so do you. It's actually something Chapin is adamant about and feels will help you continue combatting postpartum hair loss. "Consider how will you be nurtured during postpartum so your stress is minimized," she says.
Stress has a funny way of showing up, so while one person may break out in hives when they're stressed, a mom may experience more hair loss as a result. Take it from someone whose hair started breaking along her hairline two years after giving birth.
The more you're able to ask for what you need while also being patient with your individual journey, the more you'll be able to aid yourself and be present for your baby.
Header image by William Fortunato
