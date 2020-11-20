20+ Sustainable Gifts for an Eco-Friendly Holiday
In this day and age, being eco-friendly is more of a rule than an exception, and we all have to do our part to be kinder to our communities and environment. Fortunately, it's never been easier to be green, and the options to live more responsibility can be found nearly everywhere.
This season, make it a point to share the gift of sustainability with everyone on your shopping list. Whether they are looking for eco-friendly clothing or ethically sourced coffee, here are sustainable gifts that will both your loved ones and the earth will appreciate.
Bathing Culture Mind and Body Wash ($20): Clean your mind and body with a body wash that's organic, cruelty-free, and biodegradable. Because it's concentrated (100 percent soap, no fillers), a little goes a long way. The ingredients include organic coconut oil, organic olive oil, shea butter, aloe vera, and a Cathedral Grove essential oil blend to give it a woodsy scent. The company also uses 100 percent recycled bottles.
Grove Subscription Box ($30+)
Your eco-minded pals will get their fix with this customized subscription box, filled with anything from clean beauty to sustainable cleaning products to baby and pet products (at affordable prices and when you need them). Every brand Grove sells is non-toxic and 100% cruelty-free and each order is plastic and carbon neutral via the company's offsets.
prAna Kromata Jacket ($299): Stay warm and cozy in this eco-friendly jacket. It's filled with Responsible Down Standard Certified insulation and has PFC-free (PFCs are man-made chemicals) durable water repellent coating. The shell is also bluesign-approved, which means it was made with the lowest possible impact on people and the environment.
Patagonia Powder Town Beanie ($45): Patagonia has sustainability and social responsibility in its company DNA, and that applies to every one of the products they make too. This warm beanie is no exception — it's made with 100 percent recycled polyester fleece and is Fair Trade Certified sewn.
Avocado Organic Linen Sheet Set ($389)
There's no doubt we love Avocado Green Mattress and now they have a new line of organic bedding, including Organic Linen Sheets, made in France with 100% GOTS organic-certified linen (rare for a linen!). Also, check out the matching organic linen duvet in earth-friendly colors natural, white, grey, olive, and indigo.
Parks Project Take Me to the Woods Gift Box ($98): Support our great National Parks with a gift box that includes a beanie, National Parks camping mug, candle, National Parks of the USA postcard, and pack of Tour the Parks playing cards. The products are sustainably made and a portion of the proceeds is donated to park conservancies.
Stojo Collapsible Coffee Cup ($20): Carry your beverage of choice wherever you go in this reusable 16 oz. cup, and when you're finished, simply collapse it down to a convenient, compact size. The Stojo cup is made with FDA and LFGB Platinum certified, food-grade silicone, and it's BPA- and lead-free. It's leakproof, dishwasher safe, and comes with a reusable silicone straw.
Stasher 100% Silicone Reusable Storage Bag ($16): Say goodbye to single-use plastic bags. The Stasher bags are made with 100 percent non-toxic silicone, are BPA- and latex-free, and are self-sealing. They're dishwasher and microwave safe and come in a variety of colors and sizes, ranging from snack to stand-up. A portion of all sales goes to high-impact non-profit organizations that preserve our oceans.
Kuju Coffee Starter Pack ($3): Enjoy cafe-quality pour over in the comfort of your own kitchen. The Starter pack includes six different single-serve pour overs and an enamel mug (the filters anchor onto the sides of the mug). Kuju coffee is ethically sourced from a farm that employs former sex trafficking victims and manufactured in 100 percent wind-powered facilities. Plus, one percent of all sales goes to support National Parks.
Sago Mini Box ($19/month): This subscription box will help inspire creative play in 3-6 year olds and is packed with activities, surprises, and a figurine with a different theme each month. Where possible, the company uses recycled resources for the contents of each box.
Anker Solar Panel Charger ($70): On a sunny day, put the Anker Solar Panel outside or attach it to a backpack, and harness the power of sunlight to charge your devices. The charger folds up into a compact size and can have enough power to charge two devices simultaneously via micro USB cable.
Lifeproof WĀKE iPhone Case ($40): Protect your iPhone with a sustainable, drop-proof (up to two meters) case. The WĀKE case is made with over 85 percent recycled ocean plastic and comes in recycled packaging. With every purchase, the company will donate a dollar to a water-conscious non-profit partner. It comes in four different colors and there are sizes to fit different different iPhone and Android models.
Amour Vert SOKO Layered Pia Necklace ($85): Accessorize responsibly with this layered necklace hand-cast by women artisans in Kenya. It's made with upcycled brass and inspired by traditional tribal designs.
Mahaba Coasters ($55): This set of four handmade coasters will help you avoid water rings on your table and make your drinks look more sophisticated. The Mahaba coasters are made from locally sourced palm leaves and woven by female weavers in Uganda in a fair trade working environment.
Parker Clay Makeda Crossbody ($148): Go hands-free when you're out running errands or getting groceries with an ethically made, chic crossbody bag. It has an exterior zipper closure and interior pockets, and is handmade in Ethiopia. Each purchase of the bag provides two hours of employment to the company's team in Ethiopia, which employs and empowers a number of at-risk women.
The Tote Project: Free to Inspire Pouch ($21): Keep all your makeup, small accessories, or odds and ends organized in this 100 percent organic cotton pouch. In addition to having a cute design, the pouch is manufactured in a fair trade certified factory in India, handmade by women escaping the sex trade. Ten percent of gross profits goes to a non-profit called Two Wings, which supports and empowers at risk youth and sex trafficking survivors.
Mushie Mealtime Gift Set ($60)
These silicone BPA-free dinnerware sets (read: plastic free) are the cutest for little foodies and elegant enough for parents to love too. All are dishwasher-safe and easy to clean to boot.
WWF: Adopt an African Elephant ($55): Help protect the world's wildlife by symbolically adopting an African elephant. You'll get an adoption certificate, plush, photo, and species card to learn more about these family-oriented animals. And if elephants aren't your thing, there are many other types of animals you can adopt, including three-toed sloths, pandas, wombats, green turtles, and more.
Miir Wine Bottle ($35): Reusable water bottles are a must-have for staying hydrated. This 750 ml stainless steel bottle (it can hold an entire bottle of wine) has double wall vacuum insulation, is BPA-free, and has a hardshell powder coating. Every purchase helps fund trackable giving projects that support clean water, the environment, or underserved communities.
Back to the Roots Organic Mushroom Growing Kit ($16): Always have fresh, organic mushrooms on hand, year-round. This indoor growing kit just needs indirect light and twice a day misting, and you'll have your own mushrooms to harvest in ten days. Each box can grow up to two crops of 3-4 servings of mushrooms.
Allbirds Women's Wool Runner Mizzles ($115): Stay sustainable and stylish all the way down to your toes. The Allbirds Wool Runner Mizzles are made with ethically sourced Merino wool. The soles of the shoes are made with carbon negative green EVA, and the laces are made from 100 percent post-consumer recycled polyester. The shoes themselves are carbon neutral, and they're also water-repellent to boot.
