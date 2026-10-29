Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Here's everything we know. 📚

Emily Henry's New Book 'Modern Classic' Cover, Release Date, Plot Details

emily henry new book
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Oct 29, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

It's been over a year since Emily Henry published Great Big Beautiful Life in April 2025, and she just gave us the update we've been waiting for: she's publishing a new book and it's coming in 2027!

While on Jenna Bush Hager's podcast Open Book with Jenna podcast, Emily Henry teased her brand new book, and even though she couldn't say much, she did confirm a few things: it's a straightforward romance, it's coming next summer, and it's influenced by The Holiday. Say less!

Here's everything we know about Emily Henry's book 7, Modern Classic, coming April 2027.

What is the newest Emily Henry book?

modern classic

Emily Henry/Instagram

Emily Henry's book 7 is called Modern Classic, and it appears to be inspired by old Hollywood. The author was posting a ton of photos from old movies like Roman Holiday, so maybe the book includes a heroine obsessed with old movies?!

The cover feels like we're entering EmHen Era 2.0 considering it's so different from her other covers. It feels more elevated and old school in a way I really like.

When is Emily Henry's Modern Classic coming out?

emily henry

Emily Henry/Instagram

EmHen's new book is officially coming April 6, 2027. We are so back!

What is Modern Classic about?

the holiday influenced emily henry's modern classic

Sony Pictures

Emily Henry's appearance on the TODAY show comes between the release of the People We Meet on Vacation movie and the Beach Read movie.

“Taking a year off was really interesting, because getting back into writing my next book, which should be out next summer, it was really — I was shocked how nervous I felt. I felt so scared to get back into it,” she says. “It is not a holiday book, but it kind of feels a little bit like my take on The Holiday in a very small way," just like Book Lovers was influenced on You've Got Mail.

The Penguin Random House site says the book is "a radiant getaway" so between the Roman Holiday and The Holiday callbacks, maybe it includes some kind of trip?

What genre is Emily Henry book 7?

emily henry instagram selfie

Emily Henry/Instagram

She also reveals that the new book is “the book that you would write after taking a year off," and that "it might make everyone want to take a year off. The person needed a break and gets a break.”

"This is another one that’s a pretty straightforward romantic comedy,” she continues. “My hope is that for my next book after that, I’ll kind of explore something else a little bit. Still keep it romance, but I’m kind of trying to alternate between exploring new territory and just like serving the readers what I think they’ve come to expect.”

In what order should I read Emily Henry's books?

Beach Read emily henry

Amazon

Since Emily Henry's books aren't a true, chronological series, you can read them in any order. But she does include some fun Easter eggs, so I'd still recommend reading them in release order if you're not sure where to start!

  • Beach Read
  • People We Meet on Vacation
  • Book Lovers
  • Happy Place
  • Funny Story
  • Great Big Beautiful Life

What is Emily Henry's highest-rated book?

emily henry funny story

Amazon

Emily Henry's highest-rated book is Funny Story (2024), which has a 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon, with 127,204 reviews. The novel also has a 4.1 out of 5 with 1.4 million ratings on Goodreads.

Are you excited for Emily Henry's new book Modern Classic? Let us know on Facebook!

This post has been updated.

pop cultureentertainmentemily henrybooks

The Latest

How To Create A Consistent And Authentic Brand Story On Social
A Better Work Life

How To Create A Consistent And Authentic Brand Story On Social

DIY This Finding Dory Family Costume for an Unforgettable Halloween
Halloween Costumes

DIY This Finding Dory Family Costume for an Unforgettable Halloween

happy family on couch | duckbill for managing life tasks
Parenting

This Life-Changing Hack Relieved My Mental Load For Good

Three Ogee beauty sticks with packaging on a pink circular background.
Beauty & Skin Care

Why This Ogee Trio Is Our Top Pick at Sephora’s Holiday Savings Event

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit