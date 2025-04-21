Um, A Major 'Emily In Paris' Character Isn't Coming Back For Season 5

Everybody raise your Kir Royale cocktails because Emily in Paris has been renewed for season 5! (And it looks like she might be trading some of her cocktails for espresso). The official Emily in Paris & Netflix Instagram accounts made the announcement on September 16 with a video of Lily Collins sipping some espresso on a rooftop.

"There's no place like Rome," Lily says with a wink. And, to be frank, we have to agree. I didn't think Emily in Parisseason 4 (or its fashion) could get any better after that Part 1 ending, but taking our favorite Parisians to Rome turned out to be a fantastic move — and not just because it introduced us to Marcello.

But sadly, we have to say au revoir to one of the most iconic Emily in Paris characters ahead of season 5.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Emily in Paris season 5 — including who is (and isn't) returning.

Who's in the Emily in Paris season 5 cast? Netflix A more fitting question might be "Who isn't in the Emily in Paris season 5 cast?" because Camille Razat won't be returning as Camille. "Characters can come in and out of a series, but you don’t necessarily have to see them," Darren Star told TVLine. "But again, [Camille's] part of the world of the series. I’m not sure how soon we’ll see her, but it doesn’t mean, again, that we won’t be seeing her." But don't worry! We'll see all our other favorite cast members returning, including: Lily Collins as Emily Cooper

as Emily Cooper Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello

as Marcello Lucien Laviscount as Alfie

as Alfie Lucas Bravo as Gabriel

as Gabriel Ashley Park as Mindy Chen

as Mindy Chen Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie

as Sylvie Samuel Arnold as Julien

as Julien Bruno Gouery as Luc

as Luc William Abadie as Antoine Lambert

When is Emily in Paris season 5 coming out? Carole Behtuel/Netflix We don't have an official Emily in Paris season 5 release date yet, but Deadline confirms the show begins production in May and will release on Netflix in 2025!

What is Emily in Paris season 5 about? Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix The Emily in Paris season 4 finale changed everything when Emily decided to stay in Rome and head up an Italian office for Agence Grateau. But, don't worry French fans. Darren Star promises we'll see her in the City of Love again, telling The Wrap, "definitely we’re not leaving Paris behind.” And after Gabriel realized how much he wants to be with Emily in the season 4 finale, it looks like season 5 will feature even more of the show's signature relationship drama. "I think [Gabriel] realized that he wasn’t even aware of the fact that [Emily] left and how disconnected they’d become," Star continues. "He’s met the guy; he realizes the circumstances under which they met, and I think he just didn’t understand how fast things had moved between them." But as much as we love to see Emily and Gabriel together, Lily Collins is excited to explore a Emily and Marcello. “Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance,” she tells TUDUM. “We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time.”

Where is Emily in Paris season 5 filming? Netflix Emily in Paris season 5 will pick up the end of the season 4 storyline, which means we'll see them in both Rome and Paris this year!

Is there a season 5 for Emily in Paris? Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix Yes, Emily in Paris season 5 is coming to Netflix. "We’re thrilled with the incredible response to this season of Emily in Paris and excited to return for a fifth to continue Emily’s adventures in Rome and Paris!" creator Darren Star tells TUDUM. The renewal comes as no surprise considering season 4 held Netflix Global Top 10's top spot and received almost 20 million views in four days.

