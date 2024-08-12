This Easy Kir Royale Recipe Is The Perfect End-Of-Summer Cocktail
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
If you ask me, the best cocktails are the ones that mix fruity flavor with the effervescence of champagne. There's just something so romantic and chic about sipping on a bubbly drink, which is exactly the way that Emily in Paris makes me feel! Emily, Camille, and Mindy are always at one restaurant or another, drink in hand, and I've decided that not only is it 5 o'clock somewhere, it's Friday somewhere too ;).
Ahead of your Emily In Paris season 4 watch party on August 15, add this Kir Royale recipe to the menu. It's bubbly, it's colorful, and it's delicious. And the best part is that you only need three ingredients!
What is a Kir Royale?
Haley Sprankle/Brit + Co
A Kir Royale is a raspberry-flavored cocktail that will make you feel more sophisticated the second you grab a glass. It's traditionally served in a champagne flute, with raspberries as a garnish. And since raspberries are in season at the end of the summer, this is the perfect time to make one for yourself!
Kir Royale Recipe For Your 'Emily In Paris' Watch Party
Chambord
Ingredients
- 1 part Chambord Liqueur
- 5 parts sparkling wine or champagne
- Fresh raspberries for garnish
Chambord
Instructions
- Pour the liqueur into a champagne flute. Top with a bubbly drink of your choice.
- Garnish with fresh raspberries.
More Kir Royale Recipes
Mixop
Mixop's Kir Royale
This recipe encourages you to use a lemon peel or sprig of mint if a single raspberry feels too minimalist. After all, Emily is definitely not a minimalist.
Culinary Hill
Culinary Hill's Kir Royale
Swap your liqueur for a slightly different flavor while maintaining the fruitiness. Creme de cassis will offer more of a blackcurrant flavor, but you can also choose a blackberry liqueur or even peach!
Lead image via Chambord
