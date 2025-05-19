Listen To Our New Podcast: Yap City!

Emma Stone's Bee Attack At Cannes Was So Crazy, I Thought It Was AI Generated

eddington cannes premiere emma stone bee
Tristan Fewings/Getty Images
By Chloe Williams​May 19, 2025
Still recovering from that emotional The Last of Us season 2 episode? Me too, y'all. Pedro Pascal always gives the performance of a lifetime in every one of his roles, and I can already tell his new movie Eddington, from Midsommar writer-director Ari Aster, is going to be one of those A24 movies EVERYONE talks about. And the fact the cast list also includes Emma Stone, Austin Butler, and even a Yellowstone cast member? Say no more — this movie (and it's amazing vibe) is totally going to fill the 1923 void.

Here's everything you need to know about Eddington, coming to theaters July 18, 2025.

What happened to Emma Stone during the movie premiere?

@cuolmagazine #Emmastone, #Pedropascal, #Austinbutler y la abeja en #Cannes 🐝 #muyCUOL ♬ original sound - 0.42.28

Emma Stone went viral (again) for the Cannes premiere of Eddington when she was harassed by a bee on the red carpet! The footage is honestly so wild that the first time I saw it I thought it was AI generated, but nope it's all real. After trying to get out of the bee's way, Emma kind of panics (real) before Pedro Pascal and Austin Butler come to her rescue and shoo it away.

What is Eddington about?

eddington movie

A24

Eddington takes place in May 2020, right when the world felt like it was falling to pieces. And according to A24's official synopsis, "a standoff between a small-town sheriff (Joaquin Phoenix) and mayor (Pedro Pascal) sparks a powder keg as neighbor is pitted against neighbor in Eddington, New Mexico."

Where can I watch Eddington?

emma stone in eddington

A24

Eddington is coming to theaters July 18, 2025. And yes, that's right in between Pedro's Materialists and Fantastic Four. What can I say, it's a Pedro summer.

Who's in the Eddington cast?

eddington cast pedro pascal joaquin phoenix

A24

This cast list sets Eddington apart as one of my most-anticipated movies of the year:

  • Joaquin Phoenix as Joe Cross: the sheriff in Eddington
  • Pedro Pascal as Ted Garcia: Eddington's mayor who's trying to get reelected.
  • Emma Stone as Louise Cross: Joe's wife, who's speaking out against her husband's mysterious announcement.
  • Austin Butler as Vernon Jefferson Peak: a motivational speaker of sorts, who encourages his followers to "take back your mind" and "reclaim your identity."
  • Luke Grimes

Where did Eddington film?

eddington

A24

Eddington filmed in Albuquerque, New Mexico from March 2024 to May 2024.

Is Eddington going to be a horror movie?

joaquin phoenix

A24

Right now, Eddington is being considered a Western noir dark comedy, according to ProductionList, but considering Ari Aster totally excels at horror (he directed Hereditary for crying out loud) I wouldn't be surprised if it twisted into something pretty horrifying.

Also, since the first trailer is just Joe scrolling through Instagram, that's pretty scary if you ask me.

Are you excited for Eddington? Let us know on Facebook and check out The Latest Ransom Canyon Season 2 Update for even more Western goodness.

This post has been updated.

