It's always a good day when we get a new glimpse of Harry Potter star Emma Watson. In addition to teasing a brand new project last year, giving us a glimpse into her daily journal prompts, and showing up to a Prada show in the cutest little black dress & kitten heel combo that I haven't been able to stop thinking about since 2023.

Well, the latest update on the actress came at the beginning of March, when she was spotted kissing Gonzalo Hevia Baillères at the airport — and the rumor mill has gone wild about their potential relationship.

Breaking down those Emma Watson dating rumors. View this post on Instagram A post shared by curators of pop culture (@deuxmoi) DeuxMoi posted about the potential relationship on February 1, alleging that the actress was seen at a wedding in Mexico City. "The rumors are she's dating Gonzalo Hevia, heir to the Palacio de Hierro fortune (it's like the saks 5th ave of Mexico)," the source claims. "He doesn't have the best reputation with how he's treated his ex girlfriends." Fans of Emma Watson flooded the comments of the photos with a myriad of different opinions. "I’ve heard nothing but horrible things about how’s he’s treated previous girlfriends. I’m honestly shocked she’s with him since she’s a massive feminist and all," one comment reads, while another supports the rumored relationship with a simple, "Girl yeah." A third comment calls out the nature of paparazzi by saying, "This kinda feels invasive. Like random people snuck these shots." An exclusive source told People that Emma Watson is "really into" Gonzalo Hevia Baillères and is "on cloud nine." They also add that Gonzalo "seems like a good guy."

Okay, so who is Gonzalo Hevia Baillères? Emma Watson is reportedly dating Mexican businessman Gonzalo Hevia Baillères. pic.twitter.com/PyfqDohmj1 — Pop Tingz (@PopTingz) March 5, 2026 Gonzalo Hevia Baillères is a businessman from Mexico, whose family is connected to the conglomerate Grupo BAL, which means the Baillères is also connected to a variety of business ventures like "mining, insurance, finance and retail, and include the luxury department store chain El Palacio de Hierro," People reports. After studying at Le Rosey in Switzerland and Miami's Ransom Everglades School, he graduated from Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México. Gonzalo is now the CEO at Lok, an AI company.

What else is Emma Watson up to? Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Miu Miu I can't pass up the opportunity to hype up all the cool business Emma's doing too, duh! Aside from her mysterious new project (fingers crossed it's directing a movie because I will be front row Em!), Emma Watson is the face of Prada Paradoxe and is a co-founder of Renais Gin with her brother Alex.

