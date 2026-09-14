Scroll for nine chic blazers and how to style them.

Blazers are the ultimate autumn chameleon. Acting as both a jacket and a sophisticated layering top, they transition easily from laid-back casual to polished professional depending on how you style them. From sporty looks paired with shorts to sleek minimalist and bold maximalist aesthetics, these nine chic outfits offer endless inspiration for transitional weather. Dive in to find your favorite fall layer.

Maximalist Anthropologie NVLT Plaid Double-Breasted Blazer Make a bold seasonal statement with dynamic plaid patterning and dramatic tailored lines. Designed to turn heads, this double-breasted piece elevates a mini and a tee into a curated, street-style look.

Sporty Chic Free People FP Dean Double-Breasted Blazer Bridge the gap between casual and tailored, this relaxed double-breasted silhouette adds a laid-back, cool-girl edge to shorts and a crewneck for a transitional look. Pair it with everyday staples for a look that feels polished without trying too hard.

Business Casual Old Navy Old Navy Oversized Twill Double-Breasted Blazer Classic, versatile, and budget-friendly, this twill blazer delivers structure with an easygoing fit. It transitions from office presentations to post-work drinks, making it a must-have addition to your workday rotation.

Polished Pinstripe Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Nipped-Waist Suiting Blazer Featuring subtle pinstripes and a tailored, waist-defining cut, this blazer creates a crisp, flattering silhouette. It brings timeless sophistication to modern power dressing.

Preppy Houndstooth J. Maclaughlin J. Maclaughlin Violette Tweed Jacket in Houndstooth Rich tactile tweed and iconic houndstooth make this jacket a masterclass in classic autumn style. It brings structure, warmth, and elevated sophistication to modern tailored looks.

Elegant & Travel Friendly Garnet Hill Garnet Hill Knit Relaxed Blazer Made from soft knit fabric, this blazer offers the polished silhouette of tailored outerwear with the soft comfort of a cardigan. Perfect for sophisticated daily wear and jet-setting without a wrinkle worry.

Cozy Chic Free People Free People Whip Smart Blazer This relaxed, modern shape is designed for easy layering during chilly autumn days; ideal for staying snug while looking a bit more elevated.

Minimalist Madewell Madewell The Mercer Relaxed Blazer Clean lines, neutral tones, and an unstudied silhouette make this blazer the ultimate capsule wardrobe foundation. It pairs perfectly with virtually anything in your closet.

Evening Elegance Revolve Central Park West Ryder Dickie Blazer

Designed with sleek layered detailing and elevated tailored elements, this blazer is built for night-out dressing. Layer it over a slip dress or tailored trousers for an instant, sleek finish.

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