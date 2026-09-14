From laid-back casual to power dressing.
9 Chic Blazer Outfits You'll Want To Style This Fall
Theresa Gonzalez is a writer based in Sonoma, CA and the author of Sunday Sews. She covers all things travel, design and food.
Scroll for nine chic blazers and how to style them.
Maximalist
Anthropologie
NVLT Plaid Double-Breasted Blazer
Make a bold seasonal statement with dynamic plaid patterning and dramatic tailored lines. Designed to turn heads, this double-breasted piece elevates a mini and a tee into a curated, street-style look.
Sporty Chic
Free People
FP Dean Double-Breasted Blazer
Bridge the gap between casual and tailored, this relaxed double-breasted silhouette adds a laid-back, cool-girl edge to shorts and a crewneck for a transitional look. Pair it with everyday staples for a look that feels polished without trying too hard.
Business Casual
Old Navy
Old Navy Oversized Twill Double-Breasted Blazer
Classic, versatile, and budget-friendly, this twill blazer delivers structure with an easygoing fit. It transitions from office presentations to post-work drinks, making it a must-have addition to your workday rotation.
Polished Pinstripe
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Nipped-Waist Suiting Blazer
Featuring subtle pinstripes and a tailored, waist-defining cut, this blazer creates a crisp, flattering silhouette. It brings timeless sophistication to modern power dressing.
Preppy Houndstooth
J. Maclaughlin
J. Maclaughlin Violette Tweed Jacket in Houndstooth
Rich tactile tweed and iconic houndstooth make this jacket a masterclass in classic autumn style. It brings structure, warmth, and elevated sophistication to modern tailored looks.
Elegant & Travel Friendly
Garnet Hill
Garnet Hill Knit Relaxed Blazer
Made from soft knit fabric, this blazer offers the polished silhouette of tailored outerwear with the soft comfort of a cardigan. Perfect for sophisticated daily wear and jet-setting without a wrinkle worry.
Cozy Chic
Free People
Free People Whip Smart Blazer
This relaxed, modern shape is designed for easy layering during chilly autumn days; ideal for staying snug while looking a bit more elevated.
Minimalist
Madewell
Madewell The Mercer Relaxed Blazer
Clean lines, neutral tones, and an unstudied silhouette make this blazer the ultimate capsule wardrobe foundation. It pairs perfectly with virtually anything in your closet.
Evening Elegance
Revolve
Central Park West Ryder Dickie Blazer
Designed with sleek layered detailing and elevated tailored elements, this blazer is built for night-out dressing. Layer it over a slip dress or tailored trousers for an instant, sleek finish.
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